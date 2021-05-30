Boys soccer brings in big win over Brentsville High

The William Monroe High School boys soccer team got a hard-earned win last Friday night over Brentsville District High School, 2-0.

The Dragons earned their fifth win in a row over the Tigers to remain undefeated in the Northwestern District. They also defeated Warren County 2-0 on Tuesday, May 18, at home.

Monroe kept the pressure on Brentsville throughout the whole game, but especially during the first half when the Dragons outshot the Tigers 6 to 1. At the 19th minute, sophomore Jaime Velaso-Rodas got the ball past the goalie on a pass sent to him by junior Kevin Valladares.

“I feel like we played well in the first half,” said junior Josh Binggeli. “We passed around well and we didn’t run ourselves crazy. In the second half, I think we didn’t pass as much. We didn’t finish our shots well. They held most of the possession, so we had to play defense more.”

Both teams seemed to have issues getting the ball off their feet during the second half, even though the Dragons outshot the Tigers in the second half 9 to 1. Mid-second half, junior Corbin Powers scored with an assist by junior Tyler Strickland.