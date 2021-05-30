Boys soccer brings in big win over Brentsville High

The William Monroe High School boys soccer team got a hard-earned win last Friday night over Brentsville District High School, 2-0.
The Dragons earned their fifth win in a row over the Tigers to remain undefeated in the Northwestern District. They also defeated Warren County 2-0 on Tuesday, May 18, at home.
Monroe kept the pressure on Brentsville throughout the whole game, but especially during the first half when the Dragons outshot the Tigers 6 to 1. At the 19th minute, sophomore Jaime Velaso-Rodas got the ball past the goalie on a pass sent to him by junior Kevin Valladares.
“I feel like we played well in the first half,” said junior Josh Binggeli. “We passed around well and we didn’t run ourselves crazy. In the second half, I think we didn’t pass as much. We didn’t finish our shots well. They held most of the possession, so we had to play defense more.”
Both teams seemed to have issues getting the ball off their feet during the second half, even though the Dragons outshot the Tigers in the second half 9 to 1. Mid-second half, junior Corbin Powers scored with an assist by junior Tyler Strickland.
“We played pretty well,” said Dragon goalie Jack Anderson. “We were a little sloppy for most of the game, but they really defended. We could have had better touches. I think we could have shot a couple a little earlier and there were a couple breakaways where we didn’t take our shots.”
Head coach Von Ward agreed.
“We outshot them, but what happens is the players want to get such a perfect shot,” Ward said. “They try to set it up so well and you don’t have time in high school soccer because the other players are so fast. At the end of the game we talked about taking the shot sooner because it might not be there. What’s the worst thing that can happen, it goes in?”
Ward noted at the beginning of the season that his team is made up of some young players, but said he’s quite happy with how the Dragons are playing in district games.
“I’m happy because our play is going well, but the two teams that we always look out for are George Mason and Manassas Park and next week we have both,” Ward said. “That will really tell us where we are.”
At press time, the Dragons are 5-0 in the Northwestern District. The team was scheduled to play Manassas Park on the road on Tuesday and George Mason at home on Thursday, May 27, both after press time.