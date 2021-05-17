Boys soccer: a tale of 2 Dragon teams

Eastern View is a much larger school than William Monroe, with a population of nearly 1,500 students to Monroe’s 950.

“To score against this team is enormous,” Von Ward said. “We cut zero players in our program this year because we didn’t have the numbers. I can promise you that their program had to cut players because they have so many more students. So, for a little county like Greene to be able to produce soccer players and score against a really good team like Eastern View, it means a lot.”

The Cyclones managed to score again with only three minutes left in the game, finishing the game 3-2.

“I think in the second half, we came out pretty strong and we hit them hard,” said Dragon senior captain Will Auer. “We just couldn’t put another one in.”

Team Co-Captain Kameron Ward, a junior, agreed.

“We definitely passed well,” Kameron Ward said. “We just kept the pressure, kept the intensity the second half. Our mindset was better.”

Von Ward said during halftime he talked to the boys about body language and their mindset.