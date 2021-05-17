Boys soccer: a tale of 2 Dragon teams

Two Dragon teams showed up for the home game last Tuesday against Eastern View High School—actually it was the same athletes, but over the two halves it appeared to be two different teams. The Cyclones defeated the Dragons 3-2 in the final few minutes of the second half.
In the first half, William Monroe players appeared to be struggling to find feet on passes as they attempted to anticipate each other’s plays.
“It’s a rather young team and our first game together was last week against this team and we lost 3-0,” said William Monroe boys soccer head coach Von Ward. “We didn’t have much of a middle in the beginning, so the second half the middle focused more on what they needed to do defensively.”
The Cyclones pressed the Dragons hard in the first half with three players offensively every play, leaving little downtime for William Monroe’s defensive line.
Eastern View scored at the 10-minute mark and again at 33 minutes, bringing the score to 2-0, Cyclones, at the half.
In the second half, a different Dragon team emerged, one able to anticipate fellow teammates and playing with intention. The pace of play quickened for both teams and at the 56th minute, William Monroe’s Corbin Powers, a junior, found the net after a free kick from a teammate. Five minutes later, Dragon senior Daniel Gomez-Herrera found the back of the net, tying the score at 2-all.
Eastern View is a much larger school than William Monroe, with a population of nearly 1,500 students to Monroe’s 950.
“To score against this team is enormous,” Von Ward said. “We cut zero players in our program this year because we didn’t have the numbers. I can promise you that their program had to cut players because they have so many more students. So, for a little county like Greene to be able to produce soccer players and score against a really good team like Eastern View, it means a lot.”
The Cyclones managed to score again with only three minutes left in the game, finishing the game 3-2.
“I think in the second half, we came out pretty strong and we hit them hard,” said Dragon senior captain Will Auer. “We just couldn’t put another one in.”
Team Co-Captain Kameron Ward, a junior, agreed.
“We definitely passed well,” Kameron Ward said. “We just kept the pressure, kept the intensity the second half. Our mindset was better.”
Von Ward said during halftime he talked to the boys about body language and their mindset.
“I was a little worried that they were a little intimated,” Von Ward said. “I told them, ‘I think you’re playing scared. You have to understand those kids are your same age. Just understand they’re no different than you out there. Have a good time, be free in your game and help each other out defensively’.”
Von Ward said he gives credit for the success of the second half to his co-captains.
“I give Kameron and Will (Auer) the freedom to remind their teammates of their defensive responsibilities on the field,” Von Ward said. “Offensively, they know what they’re doing; but defensively (Eastern View) had three or four players that were really strong in the middle.”
The boys defeated Skyline High School last Friday night, 8-1, and were scheduled to host Central (Woodstock) High School on Tuesday, which is after press time.