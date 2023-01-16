Boys basketball wins Holiday Tournament

The William Monroe Boys Basketball Team jingled all the way to a championship in the Goochland Holiday invitational! The Dragons started out the semi-final game of the tournament against Goochland High School. The match up was tight early on and the Dragons held a narrow 9-6 lead over the Bulldogs after the first quarter. The second quarter was more of the same with tough defense from Dragon players Emmanuel Jackson, Davian Griffith and Timmy Geurtin. Brady Lam had a good scoring run and scored 10 points in the second frame alone! The score at halftime was Monroe 24 Goochland 20. Tucker Shifflett, Brady Lam and Brandon Early got the Dragons going in the second half with an awesome offensive threat. The trio scored 24 points in the third quarter and the Dragons pulled away to victory. Shifflett ended up with 20 points and 6 assists. Lam had a double double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Early had 7 points and 5 steals and Parker Hildebrand had 9 points.