Boys basketball wins Holiday Tournament

The William Monroe Boys Basketball Team jingled all the way to a championship in the Goochland Holiday invitational! The Dragons started out the semi-final game of the tournament against Goochland High School. The match up was tight early on and the Dragons held a narrow 9-6 lead over the Bulldogs after the first quarter. The second quarter was more of the same with tough defense from Dragon players Emmanuel Jackson, Davian Griffith and Timmy Geurtin. Brady Lam had a good scoring run and scored 10 points in the second frame alone! The score at halftime was Monroe 24 Goochland 20. Tucker Shifflett, Brady Lam and Brandon Early got the Dragons going in the second half with an awesome offensive threat. The trio scored 24 points in the third quarter and the Dragons pulled away to victory. Shifflett ended up with 20 points and 6 assists. Lam had a double double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Early had 7 points and 5 steals and Parker Hildebrand had 9 points.
The Dragons earned the right to play the Caroline County Cavaliers for the championship! Defense was the name of the game for this match up. William Monroe packed the paint and took charges on Caroline’s talented team. Lam started out hot and scored 13 points in the first quarter. Parker Hildebrand and Timmy Geurtin had 3’s from Josh Davis’s superb passing in the second quarter and the Dragons were up 38-17 at the half. In the second half the Dragons limited Caroline shooters and forced them to take tough shots. Davian Griffith and Brandon Early took multiple charges and the Dragons took home the Holiday Invitational Title!
The Dragons are 7-2 on the season and looking to finish up their non-district games during the first two weeks of January. Next on the schedule are games with Turner Ashby and hometown rival Madison!