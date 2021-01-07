Book tackles struggles with depression to encourage other athletes

“In time, I came to realize that everything I was feeling were my body’s red flags for the stress that I was putting it under,” Shoop said. “It knew something was wrong, so was showing me in every way it knew how, which is why when I backed off from training I regained a bit of balance.”

Recently, Shoop put her athletic career in perspective. She “loosely” calculated the odds of winning Olympic gold and placed it at 0.0000045 percent during a given Olympic year. The reason she did this was because she still cannot fully explain how it felt to have won.

“To think of myself as capable of something that such a tiny subset of the population might ever do is unfathomable,” she said. “I have always felt that I am just me, and if someone like me can do something like win the Olympics, I feel that anyone can become great at what they choose to wholeheartedly focus on and pursue. It starts with believing that improvement is possible, then taking it one step at a time from there.”

Shoop, who now lives in Miami and is an assistant coach at Barry University, said writing the book has also helped her strike a balance in life beyond sports.