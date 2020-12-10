Blue Ridge basketball team rolls in season opener

Blue Ridge responded with a 15-4 run to close the half. Kobe Jerome led the charge with five points, and Emory showcased his talents with a step-back trey as the Barons took a 38-27 lead into intermission.

The game was a significant one for Emory, who missed more than half of last season with a stress fracture in his spine that was caused by a Vitamin D deficiency that later led to a calcium deficiency. The 6-foot-10 junior was cleared to play this summer and was happy to be back on the court

“The process of getting back to where I was, was definitely a challenge and one of the biggest steps of adversity I’ve ever had in my life,” Emory said. “Definitely learned from that and also to not take anything for granted. I tried to keep evolving in all areas of my game. I feel like I really evolved in the offensive side of my game, which I definitely needed and it definitely helps now.”

Blue Ridge put the game away in the third quarter thanks to the quick-scoring ability of Derrick Jones Jr. The senior forward scored seven of his 12 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter as the Barons built a 55-34 lead. Jones also finished with six rebounds in the win.