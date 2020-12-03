Blue Ridge basketball program navigates 2020

Late this past summer, Puckett and Lemcke realized the 2020-21 schedule they had put together would need to be scratched and revised because of the pandemic. The Barons, who have won three of the past four VISAA Division II state championships, had coordinated a challenging schedule, which included games and showcases in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia and Virginia.

“There are opponents that might never play this year,” Lemcke said. “There are showcase events that rely solely on ticket revenue to make it possible. No fans means no event. Certain tournaments are in ‘hot spots’ around the country that make it too risky to attend. We need to find out what other teams and tournaments are doing to mitigate risks, what are their plans to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Like Blue Ridge, certain boarding schools are operating in “bubbles” which makes it easy to coordinate plans and schedule games. In addition, there are other schools and events that aren’t in a bubble, but have protocols and procedures that the sports department has signed off on and believes can be done safely. Conversely, there are other situations where it’s just not possible to play games.