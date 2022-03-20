Blue Ridge Barons topple Norfolk Collegiate in state quarterfinal

The first week of March was a busy one for the Blue Ridge Barons as they competed in three games in four days. At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, the Barons took on Norfolk Collegiate School in the state quarterfinals—winning 66-47 over the Oaks in Blue Ridge’s Massey Gym.

Five-foot-ten junior point guard Robby Matos scored 18 points with three rebounds and three steals; six-foot-nine senior forward Maliq Brown had 17 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Six-foot-two junior guard Logan Rhoades had 11 points and four rebounds and six-foot-one junior point guard Camden Brewer had 10 points and four assists.

Two days later, the Barons were back in action against Steward School of Richmond at Virginia State University, where they came in at a close 53-50 victory. Brown led the offense with 19 points and 17 rebounds; senior point guard Devin Walker had eight points, four assists and three rebounds; sophomore forward Shanon Simango scored five points and eight rebounds. Brewer scored five points and Rhoades had four points and six rebounds. Junior Diarmid Stewart gained four points and five rebounds, and Matos rounded out the game with another four points and three rebounds.

The VISAA Division II State Basketball Tournament was played Saturday, March 5, with the Barons toppling the Highland Hawks 67-50 at VSU to bring home the championship trophy and finish the season with a 30-5 record. Stay tuned next week for details on the championship game.

