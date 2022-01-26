 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Ridge Barons dunk Miller School, 70-43

On Friday, Jan. 14, the Blue Ridge School Barons took on the Miller School Mavericks of Albemarle County in Massey Gym on the Blue Ridge campus.

Under the leadership of head coach Cade Lemcke, the Barons soared to an overwhelming victory, 70-43 over the Mavericks. Points Devin Walker and Robby Matos and forward Maliq Brown led the Barons in offense and Cam Brewer was a powerhouse for the defense.

The Barons were scheduled to play at the Bear Den Classic Friday, Jan. 21 at Virginia High School and their next home game is Jan. 27 versus Highland School.

Editor’s Note: The William Monroe High School Dragons were scheduled to play two home games last week, which were postponed due to illness.

