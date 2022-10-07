Birdies equal victory for Knick and Salyers in regional golf tournament

On Tuesday, September 27th, the WMHS Dragons traveled to Shenandoah Valley Golf Club to participate in the Regional Golf Tournament. Although the team finished 3rd behind Goochland and Meridian, two players were victorious in making it quite an exciting day. Carter Knick posted a 74 after receiving 2 penalty strokes and tied for the Golf Medalist Award for lowest scorer. A play-off then ensued and Freshman Knick scored a Birdie and secured the title. Carter wasn’t the only one to add excitement to the day as Junior Christopher Salyers, who posted a 77, was the third lowest scorer and entered a play off as well where he too posted a Birdie on the first hole to win the title. Both secured positions in the State Tournament which will be played at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club on Monday, October 10th. Other team members who contributed to play their 3rd Place Win were Daniel Woodson, 80; Landon Kullnat, 85; Timmy Guertin, 93; and Riley Mitchleson, 97.