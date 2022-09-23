Friday, May 6th kicked off the 15 week event of the Greene Hills Couples 9 Hole Scotch Foursome which ended on Friday, September 16th. Teams played in a Pinehurst Scotch Foursome (alternate shot of the twosome) for a 9 hole round. Each week’s winners were determined for the night, prizes awarded, and points were accumulated each week to determine the overall winner for the season, Winning this 15 week event was the husband and wife team of John and Rhonda Batten with 113.50 overall points, followed by Steve DeMasters and Debbie Brown with 110.50 for 2nd Place. In 3rd Place was Cynthia and Al Damico with 93, 4th Place, Mary and Bill Cave, 76 points; 5th Place, Brad and Samantha Gentry, 75 points; 6th Place, Addison Eddins and Cynthia Shifflett, 68.5; 7th Place, Devin Madison and Debbie Estes, 63; and 8th Place, Tommy Tanner and Sara Joyner, 56.5.
Battens Named 2022 Greene Hills Top Scotch Foursome Couple
- Mary Cave
