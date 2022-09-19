Batten Wins Club Championship with a Birdie

On Saturday and Sunday, September 4th and 5th, the Greene Hills Club held its Men’s Club Championship which ended in a play off between the two top contenders, Austin Batten and Steve DeMasters. After one hole of play with a 40 foot Birdie, Austin Batten landed on top and earned the title of 2022 Greene Hills Club Champion with a 2 day total of 142 (70,72)! Steve Demasters placed 2nd in the Championship Flight with the same score of 142 (70,72). Demasters was also named Men’s Senior Club Champion. Finishing 3rd was Chuck Crenshaw with a 143 (72,71).

In the First Flight, John Batten posted a 151 (76,75) to place 1st while Greg Maynard scored a 153 (78,75) to place 2nd , after a match back of cards from hole 18 against Christopher Salyers who place 3rd with a score of 153 (76,74). Salyers was also named the Greene Hills Club Junior Champion. Sealing 1st Place in the Second Flight was Ryan Chakalos with a 159 (85,74). In 2nd place was Mike Dickerson with a 165 (86,79) while Patrick Coyle was close behind to take 3rd with a 167 (88,79).

In Super Senior Play, Tim McGaughey won quite handedly with a 147 (75,72) over Michael Briggs who placed 2nd with a 154 (76,78) and Al Damico who placed 3rd with a 157 (78,79).