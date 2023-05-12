Greene Hills Club held its annual Net Match Play Championship Golf Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, April 29th and 30th, with Austin Batten named the 2023 Greene Hills Club Net Match Play Champion after winning a final chip off on Hole 2. On Saturday, teams were scheduled to play 2, 18 hole rounds subject to elimination after each 18 hole round. During the first round of play in the 1st Flight , Lance Hoover, Austin Batten, Art Pearson, and Carter Knick moved forward to the 2nd round of play with Austin Batten and Carter Knick moving forward to participate in championship round on Sunday. In Flight 2, John Batten, Sean Atkins, Ronnie Dodson, and Dustin Knight advanced to 2nd round of play with Atkins and Dodson progressing to championship round while Andrew Koch, Peter Holloway, John Williams, and Ed Laliberte advanced to 2nd Round of play in 3rd Flight with Koch and Laliberte advancing to championship round on Sunday.