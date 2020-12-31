Basketball teams honor seniors

Senior athletes were recognized at the first home game of the season for William Monroe High School girls basketball, instead of waiting until the end of the season. In a year where nothing is guaranteed, including any additional games, the school wanted to be sure it had the chance to recognize its seniors. The girls were honored prior to last week’s game against Skyline High School.
In an effort to make sure senior athletes at William Monroe High School get recognized, the school held its annual senior night before the first home game of the season instead of the final one. Five seniors from the boys varsity basketball team were honored before the Dec. 21, home game against Culpeper County High School.