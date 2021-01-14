Basketball: Dragons back on track with home win

After an impressive season-opening win against Culpeper, the William Monroe boys basketball team had stumbled upon some tough times with back-to-back losses to Northwestern District rival Skyline High School. But, coach Brett Maynard’s team returned to their winning ways last Wednesday night with an impressive 51-37 victory over Central (Woodstock) High School.

It was the Dragons’ first district win of the season.

“I was proud of our guys,” Maynard said. “We’re battling to get better on not many practices, so we’re kind of adjusting on the fly and starting to get in sync. We finally knocked down some shots, which had been an unexpected issue, I think from the lack of practice time and preseason time. I’ve got a lot of confidence in them shooting and it was nice to see it going in tonight.”

William Monroe (2-2, 1-2 district) set the tone early with some intense defense that led to easy points in transition.

Logan Barbour scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter, while Franklin Lindsay added five more as the Dragons built a 15-10 lead after only eight minutes of action.

After two losses to Skyline by a combined nine points, Barbour said it was important to get off to a good start against Central.