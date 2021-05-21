Baseball: Dragons drop Falcons 9-3

Cooper came in to pitch for the Falcons in the bottom of the fifth. Cheek came up to the plate and took a first strike which let Kinsey steal third and a second strike to allow Jared Shifflett to steal second. On his third pitch, Cheek ran to load the bases but was tagged out at first to end the inning. He resumed his spot on the pitcher’s mound for the top of the sixth, where he only allowed one Falcon to make first base; a pop fly by Barr was caught at third and a deep hit by Rice was caught at the fence by Blake Shifflett.

As the sun peeked out between the clouds and the mountaintop, Cheek threw out Cooper to end the half.

In the bottom of the sixth, Blake Shifflett hit a spectacular double, sliding into second in a cloud of dust while Barr lost both his hat and the ball in center field. Powell hit a double deep into right field, and Doshier and Shifflett ran home to bring the score to 5-2, Dragons. A fumble on the part of the Falcons catcher allowed Powell to steal third and Mallory to steal second, and when Neal walked to first, Powell ran home, bringing the score to 6-2, Dragons.