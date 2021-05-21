Baseball: Dragons drop Falcons 9-3

The William Monroe Dragons were off to a slow start against Central (Woodstock) High School in a close match last Tuesday, but kept their cool and brought home the win for a final score of 9-3.
“We were kind of going through the motions there a little bit early,” said Dragons head coach Mike Maynard after the game. “The pitching was great tonight and defense was pretty good for the most part—we just could not get a hit when there were base runners on early in the game (but) we finally came through with some big hits in the sixth inning.”
No one scored in the first two innings as the boys sized each other up and the coaches tried to settle on which pitcher was best suited to out-throw the other team. The Dragons started junior Jayden Kirby on the mound in the top of the first, where he threw out the Falcons’ first hitter. The second inning was a short one, as senior Chase Mallory made a great catch in left field for a batter out and senior Max Kinsey caught an infield fly just beyond the pitcher’s mound.
Maynard sent sophomore Waylon Cheek in to pitch for the Dragons at the top of the third, where Falcons sophomore Benjamin Walters was thrown out at first, Daugherty was tagged stealing second and Tyler Rice struck out, ending the half inning.
“I tried to get a lot of people some playing time tonight,” Maynard said. “We have 14 very good baseball players and as a high school coach, you don’t want to play the same nine every single game. I tried to give some other kids a chance and get some of my younger guys in there … we got the win and we got some experience, so (hopefully) it helped out.”
Dragon junior Gauge Jenkins walked to first in the bottom of the third, subbing in teammate Joshua Adderley. Blake Shifflett sent a hit nearly to the fence, and Adderley was nearly to second before the ball was caught, but made it back to first base in time. Kaleb Doshier gave Adderley his chance to steal, but he was tagged on his way to third for the second out. As Senior Hunter Powell came up to the plate, Doshier began inching toward second base and Bernard threw a quick pass to first baseman Jacob Walters, but he missed the cue—allowing Doshier to steal both second and third. Powell’s next hit sent Doshier home for the Dragons’ first point of the night.
In the top of the fourth, Cheek was put in a precarious position as the Falcons loaded up the bases. Sheetz ran to first on a hit to center field, then slid into second as junior Ryan Barr took first. After a brief time out, Jacob Walters came up to the plate and Sheetz stole third. Walters scored a hit and took first, as Sheetz ran home to tie the score 1-all.
Maynard said putting Cheek in to pitch was all part of the plan.
“I wanted to give Jayden Kirby a chance—he’s one of our juniors that hasn’t pitched a lot, so we went into the game thinking he’d pitch two or three innings,” he said. “Jayden is going to be a heck of a pitcher, but I want to try to get him some experience. We knew Waylon (Cheek) was pitching; it was just a matter of when we were going to put him in … Waylon has been great for us all year; he’s 3-0 now.”
With runners on first and second, Barr bunted, loading up the bases with no outs. Falcon freshman Allen Brill struck out, but Zachary Cooper made it to first, allowing Bernard to score and bringing the Falcons to a 1-2 lead. Things were looking precarious for Cheek, but he kept his cool.
“My third baseman came up to me and told me to just stay calm, and I just played the game,” said Cheek after the game.
Benjamin Walters bunted and ran to first, but his brother Jacob was tagged out on his way home, leaving the bases loaded once more. Daugherty hit a ground ball, but the third baseman threw the ball home to tag out Barr, ending the half before the runners could score any further points for the Falcons.
The Dragons picked up the pace in the bottom of the inning with freshman Jamal Neal hitting a double and senior Hayden Gibson hitting deep into right field to take first, sending Neal to third. Gibson stole second shortly before teammate junior Jared Shifflett walked to first, loading the bases for the Dragons before Cheek came up to bat.
Cheek scored two RBIs with Neal and Gibson sailing home and Shifflett landing on second—bringing the Dragons ahead with the score at 3-2. Cheek once again took the mound in the top of the fifth, scoring two strikes against Rice before a fly to right field was caught by Adderley. Sheetz also hit a ball deep into the outfield, where Blake Shifflett caught it just short of the fence for the second out, and Cheek threw out Bernard to end the half.
Cooper came in to pitch for the Falcons in the bottom of the fifth. Cheek came up to the plate and took a first strike which let Kinsey steal third and a second strike to allow Jared Shifflett to steal second. On his third pitch, Cheek ran to load the bases but was tagged out at first to end the inning. He resumed his spot on the pitcher’s mound for the top of the sixth, where he only allowed one Falcon to make first base; a pop fly by Barr was caught at third and a deep hit by Rice was caught at the fence by Blake Shifflett.
As the sun peeked out between the clouds and the mountaintop, Cheek threw out Cooper to end the half.
In the bottom of the sixth, Blake Shifflett hit a spectacular double, sliding into second in a cloud of dust while Barr lost both his hat and the ball in center field. Powell hit a double deep into right field, and Doshier and Shifflett ran home to bring the score to 5-2, Dragons. A fumble on the part of the Falcons catcher allowed Powell to steal third and Mallory to steal second, and when Neal walked to first, Powell ran home, bringing the score to 6-2, Dragons.
The Falcons put Daugherty on the mound, but the Dragons would not be denied—Neal stole second on Gibson’s first strike, and when the third pitch went sailing into left field, Mallory ran home and Neal took third to bring the score to 7-2, Dragons. With Jared Shifflett up at bat, Gibson stole second and Neal made it home with Gibson on third, bringing the score to 8-2, Dragons. After Kirby walked to first, Adderley took the plate and took a strike to allow Kirby to steal second and Gibson to run home before a third strike ended the inning, to loud cheers by the Dragons’ home stands.
The Falcons managed a single run in the seventh inning, but Kirby caught a deep hit by Bernard to end the game before they could do any more damage—the game ended at 9-3 for the Dragons.
“We’ve got to work on getting some hits in the clutch,” Maynard said. “We didn’t execute very well with our bunting … (and) moving people from one base to the next base. The pitchers have got to just do a lot of running so their arms will bounce back for Saturday; we know we’ve got our hands full when we go to George Mason.”
The Dragons were scheduled to take on George Mason at an away game Saturday and will play against Warren County at home Tuesday, May 18, after press time.