Baseball advances to Region 3B semis

By the fifth, the Bolts’ pitcher had thrown 102 pitches. High school rules only allow a pitcher 110 throws before he’s out for the game (and the next several days), so a time out brought Lightning sophomore Jacob Park to the mound before Jared Shifflett’s fly out ended the inning.

“We played great defense and then we had great at-bats from start to finish in the game,” Powell said. “We were working their pitcher early and we got him out of there pretty soon.”

Bolts’ Nunnallee hit a double in the top of the sixth, and freshman Michael Sullivan walked to first and stole second, but Jared Shifflett tagged Moriarty at first before his teammates could cross home plate, ending the half inning before the Bolts could manage a single run.

The Dragons cemented their lead in the bottom of the sixth as Kirby hit a double and junior Joshua Adderley bunted to take first, sending Kirby to third. On Blake Shifflett’s first ball, Adderley stole second and when Shifflett ran to first, Kirby ran home for the fourth run of the night.