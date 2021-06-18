Baseball advances to Region 3B semis

The William Monroe High School varsity baseball team got off to a bit of a slow start at Monday’s Region 3B quarterfinal match against the Lightridge High School Lightning Bolts. It was the bottom of the fifth before the Dragons began to pick up steam and the Bolts scored a single run in the top of the seventh, ending the game 6-1 for the Dragons.
“I’m really, really proud of them—we’ve had some really good practices lately,” head coach Mike Maynard said after the game. “That is the best eighth seed I’ve ever seen in high school baseball, and the only reason they’re eighth seed is because they’re playing all those 5A and 6A schools in Northern Virginia—so we got a tough draw.”
Lightridge, in Loudoun County, opened in 2020 and has only had in-person classes since March. Despite being a brand-new school with a team made up of solely freshmen and sophomores, the Bolts matched the Dragons out for out and no runs were scored in the first three innings.
Dragon senior Hunter Powell pitched for six straight innings, only allowing a handful of Bolts to make it on base during the game. In the top of the fourth, Bolts freshman James Nunnallee hit a grounder and took off for first; Dragon first baseman junior Jared Shifflett scooped up the ball as Powell hustled over to first to tag Nunnallee at the last moment.
In the bottom of the fourth, an error at first let Shifflett on base, and on junior Kaleb Doshier’s bunt, Shifflett stole second after Doshier was tagged out at first. Junior Jayden Kirby took the plate and hit a double, bringing Shifflett sliding across home plate for the first run of the night.
“When Kirby hit his double, we knew that it was game over for them,” Powell said after the game. “They just started to hang their heads and we knew we were going to come home with the ‘W’.”
By the bottom of the fifth, the score still stood at 1-0, Dragons. Senior Blake Shifflett walked to first and Powell’s hit deep to center field was caught for the out. With senior Chase Mallory at bat, Shifflett started inching toward second base—the Bolts’ pitcher, sophomore Liam Moriarty, passed the ball to first, but an error on the first baseman gave Shifflett just the opening he needed to steal both second and third, to big cheers from the home stands.
Mallory got caught out and freshman Jamal Neal walked to first after a balk on the Bolts’ pitcher. With senior Hayden Gibson taking the plate, a pass ball advanced Neal to second and during a second pass ball Blake Shifflett stole home for the second Dragon run of the night. After two strikes and a ball, Gibson hit and ran to first, bringing senior Max Kinsey home (subbed runner for Neal) and the score to 3-0, Dragons.
“I’m really proud of Hunter Powell—he threw strikes all night long, and we were flawless defensively,” Maynard said. “Jared Shifflett at first base made some incredible plays, Blake (Shifflett) ran down the ball in center field and then we played well offensively in stretches.”
By the fifth, the Bolts’ pitcher had thrown 102 pitches. High school rules only allow a pitcher 110 throws before he’s out for the game (and the next several days), so a time out brought Lightning sophomore Jacob Park to the mound before Jared Shifflett’s fly out ended the inning.
“We played great defense and then we had great at-bats from start to finish in the game,” Powell said. “We were working their pitcher early and we got him out of there pretty soon.”
Bolts’ Nunnallee hit a double in the top of the sixth, and freshman Michael Sullivan walked to first and stole second, but Jared Shifflett tagged Moriarty at first before his teammates could cross home plate, ending the half inning before the Bolts could manage a single run.
The Dragons cemented their lead in the bottom of the sixth as Kirby hit a double and junior Joshua Adderley bunted to take first, sending Kirby to third. On Blake Shifflett’s first ball, Adderley stole second and when Shifflett ran to first, Kirby ran home for the fourth run of the night.
The Bolts took a risky gamble, intentionally walking Powell to first, bringing Shifflett to second and loading the bases for the Dragons. Mallory took the plate once more, hitting a grounder and giving the fielder’s choice as he ran to first, with Powell forced out at second. Shifflett took third, and Adderley ran home for the fifth Dragon run of the night. Moments later, Neal took the plate and Blake Shifflett stole home for the second time, diving through a cloud of dirt for the sixth Dragons run. Neal would end up tagged out at second on a grounder from Gibson to end the inning.
Sophomore Waylon Cheek took the mound for the Dragons in the top of the seventh, letting two on base and striking one out before a balk was called on Cheek to allow the Bolts’ runners to advance to second and third. With sophomore Jonathan Cedeno-Lopez at bat, a run to first brought sophomore Cole Lechner home for the sole run of the night for the Bolts, and the game ended minutes later as freshmen Donovan Newell’s hit was caught in center field and Nunnallee was tagged out at first.
The Dragons were scheduled to face Northwestern District foe Brentsville District High School at home for the Region 3B semifinals on Wednesday, June 16, after press time.
“We left some runners on early, but we came through with some big hits and played a lot of small ball, too—we bunted a lot and stuff,” Maynard said. “Brentsville beat the brakes off of Goochland tonight, so we know we’ve got our work cut out for us—but we live for another game, and we’re happy about that. And Brentsville has to come to our field, so we’ll see how we do.”
One of William Monroe’s only two losses in the regular season was at Brentsville April 28 (2-3), though they beat Brentsville at home (8-5) May 20. Thus far this season, the Dragons remain undefeated on the home field with an 11-2 overall record.