Aww yeah, baby, WMHS spring sports are back!

“Everybody was really excited about last year and we played two real good scrimmages,” Breeden said. “We had a very, very good team, a state team in the running. And of course everything dropped off the mat.”

The team had only played those two scrimmages before they were told the season was ending.

Boys soccer head coach Von Ward said his team had played three scrimmages before the end came.

“That was going to be our best team we’ve had in a very long time,” Ward said. “It still, to this day, it bothers me big time that the season didn’t exist—it was only scrimmages.”

Track and field head coach Mike Sizemore said missing a year means missing a year of development with the kids.

“Any event is a lot of technique,” Sizemore said. “People look at it as, ‘oh you’re a sprinter, just go run fast now.’ Yes, you’re blessed with the speed you have but to be able to maximize the speed you’ve been blessed with, you have to train.”

Girls soccer head coach Jeremy Lamm said spring sports were cheated more than the other sports because fall and winter had their seasons before the closures.