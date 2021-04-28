Aww yeah, baby, WMHS spring sports are back!

The coronavirus pandemic hit the United States—and specifically the Blue Ridge Health District—hard last year right around mid-March, which is the usual beginning of the William Monroe High School spring athletic season. In a normal year, hundreds of athletes are out on the athletic fields each day for boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball and track and field. This month is the first time those athletes have been in their respective uniforms in two years.
In 2020, after a few weeks of practices and maybe a scrimmage or two—if they were lucky—the season was called off, which was devastating to the students but also the coaches.
“It was extremely hard for the players and I wouldn’t take anything away from them,” said baseball coach Mike Patterson. “I felt really bad for them because of all the work they put in and all of a sudden, it’s just gone; especially for the seniors to have their senior year pulled out from under them was really heart-wrenching.”
The baseball team had three seniors graduate in 2020, with two playing college ball now.
“It’s been tough because (current) players have wanted to do something since the second week of school,” said head coach Mike Maynard. “They’ve worked hard for this moment and we’ll see what happens. Hopefully, we’ll get a season in.”
Softball coach Tom Breeden said losing last year’s season was hard for him because of the talent on that team.
“Everybody was really excited about last year and we played two real good scrimmages,” Breeden said. “We had a very, very good team, a state team in the running. And of course everything dropped off the mat.”
The team had only played those two scrimmages before they were told the season was ending.
Boys soccer head coach Von Ward said his team had played three scrimmages before the end came.
“That was going to be our best team we’ve had in a very long time,” Ward said. “It still, to this day, it bothers me big time that the season didn’t exist—it was only scrimmages.”
Track and field head coach Mike Sizemore said missing a year means missing a year of development with the kids.
“Any event is a lot of technique,” Sizemore said. “People look at it as, ‘oh you’re a sprinter, just go run fast now.’ Yes, you’re blessed with the speed you have but to be able to maximize the speed you’ve been blessed with, you have to train.”
Girls soccer head coach Jeremy Lamm said spring sports were cheated more than the other sports because fall and winter had their seasons before the closures.
“It’s super exciting to be back out on the pitch,” Lamm said. “I think the girls seem just as excited as the coaching staff. It almost seems surreal to be back out there. At times, it’s like we never left; then it’s almost like it’s not real.”
All the coaches are keenly aware that this season could be taken away just the same if any player comes up with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Both boys and girls basketball ended their seasons early in the post-season and football only had the chance to get midway through its season before having to shut down due to the virus.
The spring season is condensed, just like the other seasons this school year have been. Baseball and softball have only 12 total games, sometimes playing three games in one week. Boys and girls soccer have 10 games apiece. Track has only six total matches.
“I hope we stay smart enough so nobody gets infected and we have to shut down,” Ward said.
Lamm agreed.
“This past year has been one full of ups and downs,” he said. “We are praying for a healthy, happy and complete season.”
Maynard said his team is following all the protocols put into place.
“But you just never know. We’re hoping that we can get all 12 games in and continue our season into post,” he said.
Boys soccer and girls softball coaches said tryout numbers dropped some this year.
“COVID has crushed us,” said Ward, named head coach earlier this school year. “Some players who are in the 10th grade, who probably should be on varsity, are on JV to make a JV team—it’s either that or do away with your JV program.”
Breeden said he thinks the pandemic played a role in the number of girls who came out for tryouts.
“The girls who came out are very energetic. We have a very strong nucleus coming back and we’re looking forward to great things with them,” Breeden said.
Ward said usually the team has about a month to practice and hold scrimmages before the season, but with COVID-19 they cannot do that—they have two weeks before the season kicks off with their first game Friday, April 30, at Eastern View High School.
Patterson said one of the biggest challenges of the shorter season is how much each play matters.
“Every at bat, every pitch, every ground ball, every fly ball—in a condensed season, every play can make the difference between being a two seed or being a six seed in the regional playoffs,” he said. “We play for the playoffs every year; that’s our goal.”
Maynard said they have a lot of hard workers in their program.
“We have some great kids who have come out and I’ve got some great coaches to spend it with me,” Maynard said. “But I feel in my heart, it’s just awesome that the kids get to play again. These two weeks of practice have been great.”
Breeden said he’s hoping to go deep into playoffs himself.
“You have to have a little luck in there and we have to keep working hard,” he said. “We had an agreement this year with the players before they picked up their uniforms. I told them your desire has to be to win the state championship, not just the coaches’ desires. I’m so glad to get back.”
Sizemore said he’d like to get through the season unscathed.
“I make no promises but as long as everyone does their part, it sets us up for our best chance to do that,” he said.
Lamm said he’s hoping to send his seniors out with some hardware.
“We have a lot of strong returning players, so the sky’s the limit,” he said.