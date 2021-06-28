 Skip to main content
Alex Hoffman wins state shot put title
Alex Hoffman

WMHS senior Alex Hoffman came back from a foot injury to win his first state title in the shot put last week. Earlier this season, he set a new state record for longest throw.

 Photo Courtesy Daily Progress

It’s been an eventful six months for Alex Hoffman.

The William Monroe senior opened 2021 by setting a new state record at the VHSL Class 3 indoor championships in February. Less than a month later, he suffered a foot injury during football season that put his status for the spring outdoor track season in limbo.

The stars aligned for Hoffman on Friday afternoon as he won his first state outdoor state title with a throw of 53-4 to win the event by more than six inches.

“I had to change up my technique, but it’s a blessing to be able to throw,” Hoffman said. “I’m glad [the injury] wasn’t as bad as they thought it was.”

The High Point signee showed no ill-effects from the injury as his first throw of 48-8, which was more than two feet longer than his nearest competitor.

“I was doing a little rough at the beginning, but I was able to get that good throw there in the fifth round and put me up top,” Hoffman said.

He threw 50-6 with his second throw to secure the top spot heading into the finals That set up his state-winning throw in the second round of finals.

“I knew I had to put it out there,” Hoffman said. “I was able to push it and it went out there, so I was pretty fired up about that.”

Hoffman nearly added some more hardware to his resume later in the day as he finished second in the discus (153-5).

Trevor Myers was eighth in the shot-put (43-0 ½) for the Greene Dragons. Bryce Hoffman (126-7) was eighth in the discus to garner all-state honors.

