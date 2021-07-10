After successful college career, former Blue Ridge star Aamir Simms chases NBA dream

Simms and Diakite have maintained their relationship since Blue Ridge and the bond has continued to grow. Simms said he and Diakite still talk about twice a week.

“I definitely try to let him keep his space,” Simms said. “I talked to him before my trip to Chicago and he gave me some pointers and some things to look for. He’s been pretty helpful in doing his job as an older brother and earning brownie points.”

Last year, Diakite was in a similar position as Simms heading into the NBA Draft. Although he was not one of the 60 players selected by an NBA team, Diakite didn’t let that deter him. He signed a two-way contract with the Bucks last November and spent most of the season in the G-League.

After earning All-G League first team honors with the Lakeland Magic, Diakite signed a multi-year standard NBA contract with the Bucks in April. Diakite made his NBA debut on April 24 against the Philadelphia 76ers and made his first career start May 18 with the Chicago Bulls.

Diakite was the first Blue Ridge player to appear in an NBA game and Lemcke believes there’s more in the pipeline, starting with Simms and possibly current Liberty star Darius McGhee.