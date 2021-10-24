After delayed start, Bruton comes in 9th

After a rainy final home meet where both William Monroe cross country teams dominated Manassas Park—the girls scoring a perfect 15 and the boys a near-perfect 16—the team had a bye last week as they prepared for their final invitational.

Last Saturday, the harriers traveled to Pole Green Park for the elite Milestat Invite. On an unusually hot and windy October day, the boys toed the line ready to roll on the mostly flat course. Conrad Bruton felt a burr in his shoe the first few strides of the race and stopped to get it out, putting him in about 50th place at the half mile, behind many of his teammates. He continued to climb, catching up to Evan Young and Schuyler Nitche, leading for Monroe. Bruton was picking runners off in packs and raced to the Milestat all-honors top 10, placing ninth with a time of 17:40 and a stellar performance. Following were Young, Nitzsche, Will Baker, Brody Wilson, Colin Beverage, Gabriel Henkel and Colin Lambert.