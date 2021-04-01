After COVID-19 ends it season, William Monroe football team left to wonder what could have been

“It has not been hard to follow the protocols this year,” Rocha said. “It has been different, but not difficult. It is no one’s fault and our team knows that. They are a tight group and have been there for each other.”

Barbour, an all-district performer at receiver and defensive back for the Dragons, was able to put things in perspective.

“When I heard the news, I was disappointed, but it was kind of expected because of basketball,” he said. “Those four games were still very fun. I’m thankful that we got the chance to be out there.”

Despite the disappointing ending to the season, Rocha implored his players to hold their heads high.

“This team should be very proud of their accomplishments in such short time,” he said. “We were just getting to the point where the new guys were understanding their roles and the returners were playing to their potential. They got to walk out on the field with their families last weekend for Senior Night and win their final high school football game. Those are some pretty good accomplishments to be proud of, especially in a season like no other year.”

For Johnson, who scored three touchdowns in the two games that he played, there are plenty of positives to take from the experience.