Adaptive baseball league forming

The Greene County Youth Center is holding a special event next month to launch a new adaptive baseball league.
The Bambino Buddy-Ball Bash will be held at the Greene County Youth Center in Ruckersville as a way to introduce Buddy-Ball for students ages 5-22 with diverse abilities.
Youth Center President Kevin Marshall, who was voted in to the position in August, saw on social media where a league held Wiffle Ball for kids with diverse needs.
“I said, ‘You know what? That’d be something really nice for the Greene County community,” Marshall said.
Marshall found his way to Greene County Adaptive PE teacher Sharon Gregory, who leads a Little League Champions baseball league in Culpeper, and the two began planning.
“There aren’t any ongoing opportunities for kids with diverse abilities to participate in sports in our area,” Gregory said. “I was already trying to find a field when Kevin reached out to me about doing something in the fall. The more we talked, the more we thought this would be a great way to showcase what we’re looking to start in the spring.”
The Youth Center is part of the Babe Ruth League, which calls its adaptive program the Buddy-Ball League. Buddy-Ball is designed for players 5-22 years of age who have a physical, cognitive and/or emotional disability. A buddy helps the player swing a bat, run the bases and catch the ball. Everyone gets to hit and everyone is playing defense, so no one is sitting on the bench in Buddy-Ball.
“It helps them develop the social-emotional side and the gross motor skills that are needed to play,” Gregory said. “It gives the participants that rite of passage of being a teammate and getting to participate, wear a jersey, and things like that.”
The pair is looking for kids to sign on as both players and buddies for the Bash at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. “The goal is to play two to three games that day,” Gregory said. “There are no outs and players go base to base and the last kid to hit that inning hits a home run to clear the bases. We play a shortened two- to three-inning game. Kids will either hit off a tee alone, or with somebody helping them hand-over-hand to swing. Some kids hit traditional coach-pitch balls.”
Marshall said he’s really looking to make it an annual event with more participants, too.
“This is the first time I’ve done anything like this and the first time the Youth Center has done anything like this,” he said. “I want to make sure it’s a great experience for the families and the kids. I want the kids to come out on top. This is our way to introduce the Bambino League with the Youth Center in the spring. We decided to give it a whirl and see what we could do.”
Gregory said there were four families from Greene County who drove to Culpeper to play in that league last year and some others drive out to Monticello High School to play there.
“We wanted to give families some closer options,” she said.
Marshall said the Youth Center, which is an all-volunteer private organization, has been hit hard by restrictions related to COVID-19.
“We want to get the word out that we’re here; a lot of parents don’t know about the Youth Center,” said Marshall, who has a daughter in T-Ball and a son in Rookie, which is 8U. “It’s a great facility for the area. We hope to have more volunteers come down to the Youth Center. It’s for the people, ran by the people. We’ve had several clean-up days for the fields.”
Volunteer buddies are needed on Oct. 2 and can contact Gregory via sgregory@ignitefitnessllc.com. The concession stand will be open during the event and volunteers are needed to help with that, as well. Registration is required for the kids and space is limited. To register, visit https://greenecountyyc.sportngin.com/register/form/633998843. For more information about the Greene County Youth Center, email Marshall at kmarshall@gmail.com. The center is at 175 Sassafras Lane, Ruckersville. The Bambino Buddy-Ball Bash is free and is open to the community at large to come out to cheer on the teams.