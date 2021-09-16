Adaptive baseball league forming

“It helps them develop the social-emotional side and the gross motor skills that are needed to play,” Gregory said. “It gives the participants that rite of passage of being a teammate and getting to participate, wear a jersey, and things like that.”

The pair is looking for kids to sign on as both players and buddies for the Bash at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. “The goal is to play two to three games that day,” Gregory said. “There are no outs and players go base to base and the last kid to hit that inning hits a home run to clear the bases. We play a shortened two- to three-inning game. Kids will either hit off a tee alone, or with somebody helping them hand-over-hand to swing. Some kids hit traditional coach-pitch balls.”

Marshall said he’s really looking to make it an annual event with more participants, too.

“This is the first time I’ve done anything like this and the first time the Youth Center has done anything like this,” he said. “I want to make sure it’s a great experience for the families and the kids. I want the kids to come out on top. This is our way to introduce the Bambino League with the Youth Center in the spring. We decided to give it a whirl and see what we could do.”