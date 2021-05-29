A good day to be a Dragon!

Senior Blake Shifflett took the plate in the bottom of the first, sending a hit to center field. An error on the third baseman allowed Mallory and Powell to make it home, earning the Dragons the first two runs of the night.

In the top of the second, the Wildcats loaded up the bases but a hit by sophomore Matthew Lynch Jr. to left field was caught before any runners could make it home. In the bottom of the inning, Dragon junior Kaleb Doshier walked to first, stole second on Jared Shifflett’s second strike and advanced to third when sophomore Waylon Cheek took first. Mallory’s hit took him to first and brought Doshier home for the third point of the night, bringing the score 3-0, Dragons.

Gibson struck out two and walked one in the top of the third, but the Wildcats only got one good hit to center field (freshman Ryan Curl) before sophomore Landon Pond’s hit was caught to end the half. In the bottom of the inning, Dragon freshman Jamal Neal walked to first and senior Blake Shifflett bunted to run to first before another error on the third baseman allowed Shifflett to steal second while Neal made it all the way home, bringing the score to 4-0, Dragons. When Doshier came up to bat, he bunted to run to first, clearing the way for Blake Shifflett to earn the Dragons their fifth run of the night.