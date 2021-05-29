A good day to be a Dragon!

Seven William Monroe High teams win against Warren County Wildcats
Tuesday, May 18, was a great day to be a Dragon. William Monroe High School boys soccer, varsity baseball and varsity softball each won their home games against the Warren County Wildcats, and varsity girls soccer and JV baseball and softball also beat the Wildcats on their home turf in the same evening.
In soccer, the boys JV team went 4-1 and the varsity boys went 2-0 versus the Wildcats on the home pitch. The girls varsity team came in 4-0 at the away game with seniors Sydney Dombrovskis and Mackenzie Sprouse, junior Alex Sharff and freshman Elli Pursel scoring. Varsity baseball shut down Warren, 11-1, while the JV boys scored 17-1 at Warren. The Lady Dragons softball team simultaneously went 11-2 on the adjacent field while the JV ladies came in 13-0 at Warren.
Tuesday was a beautiful evening for a baseball game, with clear skies, warm weather and virtually no wind. The Dragons got off to a bit of a slow start as senior Hayden Gibson threw freshman Palmer Dellinger out and first baseman Jared Shifflett tagged Will Waller out at first in the top of the first inning. Waller took the mound in the bottom of the inning, where he walked senior Chase Mallory to first before senior Hunter Powell got a hit, advancing to first after Mallory stole second.
“We got all the kids in today, and I think it was good to have everybody in there and having more chemistry with the team than just playing with ‘regulars’ all the time,” said Dragons head coach Mike Maynard after the game.
Senior Blake Shifflett took the plate in the bottom of the first, sending a hit to center field. An error on the third baseman allowed Mallory and Powell to make it home, earning the Dragons the first two runs of the night.
In the top of the second, the Wildcats loaded up the bases but a hit by sophomore Matthew Lynch Jr. to left field was caught before any runners could make it home. In the bottom of the inning, Dragon junior Kaleb Doshier walked to first, stole second on Jared Shifflett’s second strike and advanced to third when sophomore Waylon Cheek took first. Mallory’s hit took him to first and brought Doshier home for the third point of the night, bringing the score 3-0, Dragons.
Gibson struck out two and walked one in the top of the third, but the Wildcats only got one good hit to center field (freshman Ryan Curl) before sophomore Landon Pond’s hit was caught to end the half. In the bottom of the inning, Dragon freshman Jamal Neal walked to first and senior Blake Shifflett bunted to run to first before another error on the third baseman allowed Shifflett to steal second while Neal made it all the way home, bringing the score to 4-0, Dragons. When Doshier came up to bat, he bunted to run to first, clearing the way for Blake Shifflett to earn the Dragons their fifth run of the night.
Jared Shifflett came up to bat, and a low ball gave Doshier just enough time to steal second. On the second pitch, Shifflett hit a fly ball just inside the foul line, deep into right field for a double, and Doshier rounded home for the sixth run of the night for the Dragons. Senior Max Kinsey would attempt to copy the great hit, but Landon Pond dove into the gravel on the warning track to catch the hit and end the inning.
“We were hitting the balls real good and we were making the plays in the field when they were hit to us,” Jared Shifflett said after the game. “We’re going to have a hard practice tomorrow and get out early and rest up to get ready for Thursday.”
Junior Jayden Kirby took the mound at the top of the fourth before Wildcat senior Aiden Borghi hit a fly ball deep into left field, miraculously caught by Cheek for the out. The Wildcats would get runners on first and second, but a tag out at second and three strikes on freshman Palmer Dellinger would end the half before any of them had a chance to move forward.
“Their pitcher was kind of high in the zone and we’ve been swinging at those pitches … high fast balls are really hard to hit,” Maynard said. “We kind of made him get the ball down in the zone, so we had some really high-quality at-bats to get us going and I thought Hayden Gibson did a good job on the mound and then Jayden Kirby followed him so we had two good outings from two pitchers.”
The Dragons brought up the heat in the bottom of the fourth as Mallory hit to left field, taking first and then stealing second with an energetic face-first dive that brought up a cloud of dust while Powell racked up two strikes and two balls. On the next pitch, Powell hit a nice double and Mallory brought it home for the seventh run of the night for the Dragons. Powell took third after Neal’s out in center field, and ran home after Blake Shifflett’s hit to center, bringing the score to 8-0, Dragons.
Gibson got a hit to take first, sending Blake Shifflett to second before Doshier bunted to take first, loading the bases for the Dragons. Cheek took the plate and after a strike and a ball, Blake Shifflett sprinted and dove face-first into home plate, barely making it for the ninth run of the night. On Cheek’s next hit, the foul ball bounced out of bounds, giving Gibson the all clear to run home as well, bringing the score to 10-0, Dragons, before Cheek got a hit but was tagged out at first to end the inning.
It looked like it was all over for the Wildcats, as the slaughter rule allows the coaches to call the game after the top of the fifth if one team is up by 10 points—but Warren wasn’t going down quite so easily. In the top of the fifth, Wildcat senior Bryce Post came up to bat and sent a home run soaring over the fence, scoring the first and only run of the night for his team. Fellow senior John Pond IV hit a ground ball but was out at first and Curl and Landon Pond would make it on base before Kirby threw out Borghi and senior Wesley Merchant to end the half inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Dragons were determined to keep their lead after Kinsey’s hit to center field was caught for the first out. Mallory hit and ran to first, taking second as junior Gauge Jenkins was tagged out at first. With two outs and two strikes, Kirby managed a hit and ran towards first, bringing Mallory home and re-securing the 10-point lead for the Dragons. The coaches called the game at the end of the inning, 11-1 for the Dragons.
“The seniors showed some good leadership today and the bats finally came alive,” Maynard said after the game. “We made a few changes in the batting order and put some people in different spots; I think that helped out a little bit.”
Cheers could be heard from all three fields as the Dragons celebrated their several victories of the night. The Dragons defeated Brentsville 8-5 on Thursday, May 20. They were scheduled to play Skyline May 24.