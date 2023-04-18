Player of the YearKymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Johnson capped off a sensational high school career as one of the most decorated basketball players in Central Virginia history. The senior guard averaged 22.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, six assists and 4.4 steals a game as she led STAB to another LIS title and a berth in the VISAA Division I state championship game. A two-time Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and a 2023 McDonald’s All-American, Johnson shot 59% from the floor and 47% from 3-point range this season. She scored 107 points in her final three high school games, including a 32-point effort in a loss to perennial powerhouse Paul VI in the state title game. Johnson finished her career with more than 1,700 points, 700 rebounds, 500 assists and 400 steals. She will play at the University of Virginia next season.

First teamSylvie Jackson, Louisa County

The senior wing averaged an area-high 26.5 points a game this season. Jackson also averaged eight rebounds, five steals, 4.5 assists and two blocked shots a game as she led Louisa County to another Jefferson District title. She finished the season with 12 double-doubles, one triple double and one quadruple double, which came in the Lions’ regional quarterfinal victory over Halifax. Jackson finished her career with 1,607 points, the second most in school history, and was Jefferson District and Region 4D player of the year for the second straight year. She also was a VHSL Class 4 all-state selection.

Presleigh Braxton, Miller School

Braxton averaged 14.2 points, five assists and two steals a game for the Mavericks. She was named Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was a key cog in Miller’s run to the VISAA Division II state championship game.

Ella Weaver, William Monroe

The senior guard averaged 20 points, 10.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.1 steals a game as she led the Greene Dragons to another regional playoff berth. She posted 13 double-doubles on the season and had a triple double in the regional quarterfinals en route to being named Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year as well as Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic Most Valuable Player. Weaver finished with 1,213 career points, which ranks third on the school’s all-time scoring list, trailing only Sam Brunelle and Shawnette Brock. She will play at the University of Buffalo next season.

Brooklin Ingram, Miller School

The senior guard averaged 12.4 points and 2.7 steals a game for the Mavericks in her final season and was a first-team all-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference performer. She also got the job done on the defensive end for the Mavericks, serving as a shutdown stopper against the opposing team’s top player. She will play at Glenville State University next season.

Alary Bell, Miller School

The senior forward averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds and shot 60% from the floor in her final season despite playing with a shoulder injury. She was a first-team all-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference performer and will play college basketball at Saint Francis (Pa.) next year.

Janie Smith, Louisa County

Smith averaged 13 points, 13 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, two assists and two steals a game for the Lions this season. The senior forward recorded 18 double-doubles on the season and was a first-team all-Jefferson District and Region 4D performer. She will play at Stevenson University next year.

Maddie Rice, STAB

Rice was the heart and soul for St. Anne’s Belfield during its run to the state championship game this winter. Although undersized, she sacrificed individual stats and accomplishments for the betterment of the team. The senior averaged 11 points and eight rebounds a game and was a first-team all-LIS performer. She will play at the UMass-Lowell next season.

Second teamAniah Webb, Fluvanna County

Emma Schmitz, Western Albemarle

Alana Carter-Johnston, Fluvanna County

Rayquel Allen, Charlottesville

Delaney Poindexter, Covenant

Avery Stavitski, Charlottesville

McKinley Carpenter, William Monroe

Ava Ewen, Western Albemarle

Makayla Hargrove, Covenant

Honorable mentionSamantha Shifflett, Monticello

Kayla Britton, William Monroe

Sophie Gangemi, STAB

Sabrina Lewis, STAB

Laney Fayard, Orange County

Molly McCall, Fluvanna County

Dylan Wood, Monticello

Eva Floyd, Charlottesville

Lauren Grady, Albemarle

Ella Jackson, Louisa County

Kate Voelmle, Western Albemarle