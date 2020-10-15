The 14th annual Tour de Greene kicked off Saturday Oct. 10 despite the grey rainy morning. With 37 riders signed up for the new gravel routes and 63 for the road route, the event went on for most of the morning and afternoon with riders touring the scenic byways of the county.

Director of economic development and tourism Alan Yost and Spring Hill Baptist Church have been organizing this event every year with a team of dedicated volunteers who provide registration tables, rest stops and lunch as well as safety staff, first aid support and bib numbers/wristbands for riders.

Registration includes options to donate to Feeding Greene Inc., the Greene County food bank, and Habitat for Humanity. Lydia Mountain donated the use of their roads and Maybelle’s Market in Dyke provided a rest stop and prepared the lunch for participants.

