10 WMHS athletes sign to play in college

Ten William Monroe High School student athletes were honored last week with a college-signing ceremony in the school gymnasium.
Two athletes signed to play for NCAA Division I schools: Alex Hoffman for shot put and Ryan Taylor for swimming.
Hoffman, a two-time Virginia High School League Class 3 indoor state shot put champion who now holds the state record for shot put at 56 feet, 4 inches, will head to High Point University in the fall.
Taylor, an all-state swimmer, is heading to Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina in the fall.
“I don’t feel like my career is finished yet,” Taylor said after the ceremony on Monday, May 10. “I have a lot more to put into swimming and feel like I can improve. I still love the sport.”
Taylor’s father, Chris, has coached him for years and is excited for what’s next.
“It’s something where he made a goal for himself years ago and he knew it would be difficult,” Chris Taylor said. “He put in a lot of practice and long hours and it’s very rewarding for us as parents to just have watched him work so hard over the years and achieve his goal.”
Triple Jumper Kiana Hatchett, who has been a state qualifier for the Dragons, is ready to be part of the squad at the University of Mount Olive, a Division II school.
“I always wanted to play in college,” Hatchett said. “I feel like hard work pays off and if you work at it you can grow.”
Hatchett said she hopes to major in exercise science.
Yulanda Hatchett, Kiana’s mother, said she is proud of her daughter.
“She’s always been a determined young lady,” Yulanda said. “In our house, academics was important and athletics was important; so it’s the best of both worlds.”
Marvin Hatchett said it’s been a pleasure to help coach his daughter over the years.
“To see her fulfill her dreams and enjoy doing it, it’s just the ideal circumstance of watching her develop as a great student and a good athlete. You can’t ask for anything else,” he said.
Several Dragons are planning to further their cross country careers in college.
Ellie Andreson is going to Milligan University in Tennessee in the fall to study psychology and child development.
“I really liked the atmosphere and I’m very happy I can continue with my sport,” Andreson said. “The coaches are amazing and they’re getting better every year. The girls on the team were really nice and really welcoming.”
Michele Andreson said she’s excited to see her daughter able to continue with cross country.
“I’m also excited for her to be in a program that combines fitness with nutrition and values rest days and cross-training instead of just running,” Michele Andreson said. “They have weightlifting days, they have swim days and it’s only four-and-a-half hours away.”
Sarah Earle and Bella Hildebrand will head to Bridgewater College in the fall for cross country.
Earle, who plans to study health and exercise science, said she likes cross country because it’s really competitiveness with oneself.
“You are competing as a team, but you’re really fighting yourself every time,” she said. “I like having that time to run and not having to worry about someone running into you—like with soccer—I just go out there and run. I fell in love with Bridgewater the minute I stepped on the campus.”
Earle’s mother, Megan, said it’s been an exciting journey.
“It’s been exciting to watch her continue to compete and to push herself to do better,” Megan Earle said. “It’ll be good for her to have that consistency of practice each day.”
Sydney Dombrovskis will have the chance to compete in both soccer and track at the University of Lynchburg. Dombrovskis has been an offensive dynamo for the Lady Dragons soccer team.
“When I went to my overnight (visit), I just knew it was the place for me,” Dombrovskis said. “It’s such an awesome school and such a great environment. I cannot wait to be on the field and win a national championship.”
For her father, Sasha Dombrovskis, he’s happy she can continue playing the sport she loves.
“It doesn’t have to end yet and oh, by the way, get an education at the same time,” he said. “This will be a fun new type of competition.”
Hailey Morris will be gearing up to play basketball at Chatham University in Pennsylvania in the fall and she can’t wait.
“For me, my first priority was academics and I was looking for a school with a neuroscience program because I want to be a neuro (physician’s assistant) and Chatham has a five-year program,” Morris said. “When I got on campus and visited it, I just loved it; it definitely felt like home. I never imagined I’d be playing in college, but I’m super grateful for all the ‘outside of basketball’ pieces that give me connections and teach me so many life lessons. I’m super glad I get to keep playing.”
Her parents are both excited about the future for their daughter.
“I’m excited for her to still be able to be part of a team and have that support and family, especially since she’s going to be so far from home,” said her father, Steve.
“I’m happy—not that she’s leaving, of course—but I’m excited for her and I’m grateful that she’s able to go somewhere where she’s going in and already has a plan,” said her mother, Kathy.
Jack Gareis plans to study business management at Greensboro College this fall.
“Furthering my education is important, but football is a plus,” Gareis said. “Since I was little I always wanted to play college ball, so this is a dream.”
Sharon Gareis said Jack has worked hard for this achievement.
“We’re very excited for him,” she said. “Football has brought him a sense of self, I think, and helped him socially. He’s really built some great bonds and it’s nice that he’s going with a teammate.”
Blaise VanDyke is ready wear the green and white with Gareis, too.
“It feels great. It’s been a journey,” said VanDyke, who is going to study wildlife conservation. “I’ve always wanted to play at the next level and I already have someone on the ‘O-line’ to cover my back.”
Bruce VanDyke, Blaise’s father, said this chance means a lot to him but it’s Blaise’s accomplishment.
“I can’t play for him. He did it,” said Bruce VanDyke, who coached his kids for years. “It was Coach (Tom) Hoffman’s and my vision when they were 9 or 10 years old having these cats in high school—we’d already played it out in our minds. I want to thank all of Blaise’s coaches from over the years.”