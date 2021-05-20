10 WMHS athletes sign to play in college

For her father, Sasha Dombrovskis, he’s happy she can continue playing the sport she loves.

“It doesn’t have to end yet and oh, by the way, get an education at the same time,” he said. “This will be a fun new type of competition.”

Hailey Morris will be gearing up to play basketball at Chatham University in Pennsylvania in the fall and she can’t wait.

“For me, my first priority was academics and I was looking for a school with a neuroscience program because I want to be a neuro (physician’s assistant) and Chatham has a five-year program,” Morris said. “When I got on campus and visited it, I just loved it; it definitely felt like home. I never imagined I’d be playing in college, but I’m super grateful for all the ‘outside of basketball’ pieces that give me connections and teach me so many life lessons. I’m super glad I get to keep playing.”

Her parents are both excited about the future for their daughter.

“I’m excited for her to still be able to be part of a team and have that support and family, especially since she’s going to be so far from home,” said her father, Steve.