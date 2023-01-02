To the editor: Thank you for your support this holiday season

I would be remiss... if amongst all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, I neglected to take the time to properly thank the citizens of Greene County. The Woman's Club of Greene came through our busiest season with the successful completion of our annual Fall Bazaar, gifts for our seniors and the Christmas Gift Project. Our bazaar saw approximately 400-450 shoppers make their way through the maze of vendors (old favorites and many new crafters). Free gifts to lucky participants were announced every 15-20 minutes. We had many happy people strolling around the gym and cafeteria at Ruckersville Elementary School! Warm items were given out at a JABA gathering. Our gift project served 250 Greene county children complete with a beautifully wrapped gift, blanket, stuffed animal and 4 books! All mentioned endeavors could not be successful without the fabulous generosity of our county and we thank you profusely!