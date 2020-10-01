Thank you from RVFD

Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department wishes to thank the 177 folks that came out on a pleasant fall day for our first drive-thru meal in the time of COVID-19.
Many thanks to David Jones for preparing the spaghetti sauce and the ones that got word out on Facebook, media and through their businesses, and finally to the volunteers that made it all come together. We also welcome a new business sponsor, Piedmont Deli in Madison.
We are planning another drive-thru in January so watch for an announcement. Many thanks for everyone again in coming out.
Gary W. Jones, Treasurer
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department
