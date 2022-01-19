Opinion/Letter: Woman’s Club says thank you

Now that all are packing up all the lights and decorations, I/we would be remiss if we did not thank the citizens of Greene County for their continued generosity! The Woman’s Club of Greene County sponsored another successful Christmas Gift Project; but, we certainly can’t do it alone. We served over 200 children with a wrapped gift, 2 blankets, stuffed animal and 4 books each! Your monetary donations were responsible for this.
We would also like to give a ‘shout out’ to the WMHS Beta club for assisting us in moving the books and assisting us in the wrapping phase. Many hands make light work! We are so proud of our community!
So, the bottom line has to be—if you continue to help us, we’ll continue to help the community! Many thanks.
Maura Rodriguez, President
Woman’s Club of Greene County