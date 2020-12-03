OPINION: Greene copes with surprises

Greene County will have to spend significantly more for its new emergency services building, the Board of Supervisors recently learned.
Last spring, the University of Virginia Health System suddenly announced that it would cease staffing ambulances for Greene County as of Oct. 14, leaving officials surprised and mystified.
The county had a contract with UVa’s Medic V, “a branch of the Medical Transport Network at UVa Medical Center,” according to its Facebook page. Under that contract, Medic V could sever the relationship upon giving 180 days’ notice.
Medic V provided gap coverage for periods not staffed by EMS volunteers.
Already, the county had sent out a request for proposals from other services to provide similar coverage, but received scant response. Meanwhile, as with so many other localities, Greene was facing a decline in the number of willing and available volunteers, widening the gap.
So Greene began turning its attention to other options.
What quickly leaped to the fore was the possibility of Greene taking “a more proactive approach to EMS management, operations and services,” according to Melissa Meador, emergency services manager.
In other words, the county would launch its own EMS department.
It already owned some infrastructure and equipment, including ambulances. It already was shelling out $1.1 million a year to Medic V, money that could be applied to the county’s own provision of services.
And it already had relationships with volunteer fire and rescue organizations. Those groups had never ceased to be an important part of Greene’s emergency coverage; they had simply found themselves unable to provide the scope of coverage the county needed.
Now Greene has discovered that a new building for EMS services will cost nearly $2.1 million — not the $1.4 million approved by the Board of Supervisors in September.
An initial design proved inadequate. The new design boosts space from 6,000 square feet to 8,000.
“We just felt like trying to move forward with that smaller structure … would cost significantly more in the long run and impact service delivery in the short run,” Ms. Meador said at a recent board meeting.
“It was a little bit of a surprise seeing the bids coming in the way they did,” board Chairman Bill Martin said — another surprise in the county’s EMS saga. “We had budgeted $1.4 million. …”
For his part, Supervisor Steve Bowman wasn’t surprised. He said he’d suspected the earlier figure was too low.
A 50% jump is significant. However, one has to take into account the speed with which the county must implement a major new project — both in terms of capital improvements and additional operations.
It was only eight months ago that UVa told Greene it no longer would be providing coverage for two daytime and two nighttime emergency shifts, seven days a week, come October. Filling that gap is a huge undertaking.
And as Mr. Martin said, the county has only until Dec. 30 to get these budget details straightened out.
It is understandable that the county did not foresee and account for every necessity.
Greene is fortunate that the money does seem to be available. The $1.4 million approved in September will come from CARES Act aid sent to the county. Another $608,020 can be found in the 2021 budget. And $87,500 already was intended as a contingency reserve.
Greene is a growing county, facing the same dilemma as many others over how to provide emergency coverage for more residents but with fewer volunteers. The Board of Supervisors has a responsibility to provide this important protection, and seems to be handling this daunting surprise with acceptable efficiency and dispatch.
—The Daily Progress
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!