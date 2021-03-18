OP-ED: Spirituality finds a place in the ‘school house’

Sunlight streams through the kitchen window of the Serwatka home, illuminating the countertop that serves as 8-year-old Dominic’s classroom desk. His feet barely touch the crossbar of the stool as he watches his teacher on his iPad.
For many children like Dominic, education is now presented and received at dining room tables, in kitchens, basements, and bedrooms: the new “school house.”
But when school buildings shuttered their doors in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Jehovah’s Witness families turned the challenges of remote learning into an opportunity to expand their children’s education through spiritual activities.
“The pandemic upended our entire educational system,” said Greta Hawkins, principal of P.S. 90, the Magnet School for Environmental Studies and Community Wellness in Brooklyn, New York. “Parents must realize that now more than ever they need to take a proactive interest in their child’s education.”
For many parents accustomed to sending their children off to a school each morning, taking a more active role in their child’s education has been one of the most difficult challenges of this “new normal.”
“When the pandemic hit, I was panicking because I didn’t know how I was going to deal with this, since my husband and I both work,” said Jodi Serwatka, who attends a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warren, Michigan. “Dominic was wondering why he couldn’t go to school.”
For Ben and Rebecca Thompson of Ruckersville, Virginia, they wondered how they would keep their son Dylan interested in his favorite subject. “Dylan loves geography!” said Rebecca. A solution, according to Rebecca: “We looked for more opportunities to bring school and Jehovah together. We have traveled the world virtually by Zoom to Jerusalem, Turkey, Europe and New York City to take in more spiritually as well as academically.”
Dylan’s father also sees the need for balance. Ben says, “to prevent so much screen time, which we all get fatigued by, we make sure when the weather is nice, we spend a considerable amount of time outside and when the weather is not good, we take time as a family to play board games.”
Some families have found that the best education happens beyond the walls of their “school house”—with what educators call authentic or project-based learning. This learn-by-doing approach “requires developing skills in critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration and various forms of communication,” according to PBLWorks, a nonprofit organization focused on project-based learning.
As the pandemic surged into rural areas and their congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses moved to online meetings, the Sharp family from Airlie, Va., looked for ways to ensure their daughters would remain healthy and balanced.
Alana Sharp expressed concerns for her daughters, saying, “The pandemic leads to a lot of time indoors which has an effect on all of us physically, mentally and emotionally.”
To cope, she and her husband Jason had to get creative. She added, “We thought that a good way to get outside and to focus more on Jehovah’s creative works, while staying socially distanced, would be to draw on our girls’ love for photography and art by taking walks in the woods, star and planet gazing, and long rides in the country.”
Sheila Matusic, who attends the Culpeper Congregation with her family, discovered a surprise source of activity right under her nose. She said, “We found an app with parks and trails around that we didn’t even know were there before COVID.”
“Witness parents are handling their children’s education in a way that is worthy of imitation, perhaps because they have always had a structured educational program for their congregation meetings,” said Principal Hawkins, who attends a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brooklyn.
Providing a structured education—spiritually and academically—is a way of life for Kevin and Jodi Dean, parents of Jonah, 10, and Zoe, 7. They have made it a practice to include spiritual activities as a regular feature of their children’s education along with visits to libraries, zoos and museums.
“I think education can enhance our lives but we never wanted it to be our lives,” said Jodi, citing the balance she and her husband have tried to strike in teaching their children. “We love learning, and I think that rubs off on the children. Every day, whether it’s a school day or not, is an opportunity to enjoy a learning experience.”
“We wanted our kids to get a good quality education,” said Kevin, “but we also wanted to be a part of the learning experience.”
More information on how families can succeed at distance learning and on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses is available at jw.org.
Eric Thompson is the local media contact for Jehovah’s Witnesses