OP-ED: Spirituality finds a place in the ‘school house’

To cope, she and her husband Jason had to get creative. She added, “We thought that a good way to get outside and to focus more on Jehovah’s creative works, while staying socially distanced, would be to draw on our girls’ love for photography and art by taking walks in the woods, star and planet gazing, and long rides in the country.”

Sheila Matusic, who attends the Culpeper Congregation with her family, discovered a surprise source of activity right under her nose. She said, “We found an app with parks and trails around that we didn’t even know were there before COVID.”

“Witness parents are handling their children’s education in a way that is worthy of imitation, perhaps because they have always had a structured educational program for their congregation meetings,” said Principal Hawkins, who attends a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brooklyn.

Providing a structured education—spiritually and academically—is a way of life for Kevin and Jodi Dean, parents of Jonah, 10, and Zoe, 7. They have made it a practice to include spiritual activities as a regular feature of their children’s education along with visits to libraries, zoos and museums.