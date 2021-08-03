OP-ED: Saying goodbye to an unassuming legend

The world lost a legend in the equestrian field late last month—Harry de Leyer, formerly of Nederland Farm in Dyke, passed away at the age of 93. He was living at Autumn Care of Madison nursing home at the time of his passing.

My family and I moved to Dyke from Haymarket in November 2005, buying a home with a view of Shenandoah National Park and on a street with a cattle farm and a horse farm.

Personally, I was thrilled to no longer be living within 30 miles of Washington, D.C. I had grown up there and spent my early childhood worrying about another nuclear war—how long would it take for the radiation to reach us? My parents always watched the evening news and read the newspaper, so for better or worse and from a very early age I was plugged in to current events. We had also just lived through 9/11 and the DC Sniper events while trying to raise two very young children. More than anyone, I needed this move to Greene County.

I fell in love with it right away and I think it’s pretty obvious by my involvement and reporting, I have adopted it as my heart’s hometown. I didn’t know that would happen, but the more time I spend learning the history of the residents, spending time swimming in the rivers and investigating the land for artifacts (that I always leave in the same spot), the more I know I am a daughter of Greene County, Virginia.