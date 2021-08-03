OP-ED: Saying goodbye to an unassuming legend

The world lost a legend in the equestrian field late last month—Harry de Leyer, formerly of Nederland Farm in Dyke, passed away at the age of 93. He was living at Autumn Care of Madison nursing home at the time of his passing.
My family and I moved to Dyke from Haymarket in November 2005, buying a home with a view of Shenandoah National Park and on a street with a cattle farm and a horse farm.
Personally, I was thrilled to no longer be living within 30 miles of Washington, D.C. I had grown up there and spent my early childhood worrying about another nuclear war—how long would it take for the radiation to reach us? My parents always watched the evening news and read the newspaper, so for better or worse and from a very early age I was plugged in to current events. We had also just lived through 9/11 and the DC Sniper events while trying to raise two very young children. More than anyone, I needed this move to Greene County.
I fell in love with it right away and I think it’s pretty obvious by my involvement and reporting, I have adopted it as my heart’s hometown. I didn’t know that would happen, but the more time I spend learning the history of the residents, spending time swimming in the rivers and investigating the land for artifacts (that I always leave in the same spot), the more I know I am a daughter of Greene County, Virginia.
The kids were 5 and 7 when we moved here and loved to explore the woods and visit the horse farm. It was the kind of childhood I enjoyed growing up—spending more time outside than inside. The owner of the horse farm—Nederland Farm—with his Dutch accent didn’t seem to mind the kids visiting, helping him knock the hay from the top of the barn into the stalls, playing with his St. Bernard or just brushing the horses. We always brought down carrots for the older horses in the field, too. It was lovely, but we had no idea of the owner’s history.
You might know Harry de Leyer from the documentary movie “Harry & Snowman,” directed by Ron Davis, released in 2016 and available on Amazon Prime now. Or you might know him from the book “The Eighty Dollar Champion: Snowman, the Horse That Inspired a Nation,” by Elizabeth Letts, published in 2011.
We just knew him as the guy who had a beautiful horse farm on our road, overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, who gave jumping lessons. Once we realized who de Leyer was, we were floored because he never even talked about it with us.
In 2011, our daughter, Juliet Karnes, began to take jumping lessons with Harry. She would ride Daisy and Juliet (yes, same name) to jump. Ironically (or maybe not), it was Juliet that our daughter enjoyed jumping with the most. She never showed or wanted to, she just wanted to learn how to ride. Seeing her atop a horse that was at least 15 hands tall, while she herself was close to 5’9” by that time, brought its own mix of fear and pride in me. Learning more about de Leyer’s story fascinated me.
Henricus “Harry” de Leyer was born in 1927 in Sint-Oedenrode. He learned to ride before he could walk, he told us, and had earned a spot on the Dutch junior national team. When the Germans invaded the Netherlands in May 1940, Harry’s equestrian career was put on hold. His father would hide Jews and downed Allied pilots, who Harry would ride on horseback to locate, in a secret cellar, according to Harry’s obituary. Also, Harry personally would carry grain beyond German checkpoints. After one American pilot died, the family buried him and sent his dog tags to the man’s parents in North Carolina. In 1950, that family sponsored
de Leyer’s immigration to the United States with his then-wife Johanna. He later went on to be an instructor at the Knox School on Long Island, N.Y. The de Leyers separated in the 1970s and later he married Joan, who passed away in 2013, while living in Greene County.
It was his special bond with one particular horse—Snowman—that he purchased in 1956 outside an auction in New Holland, Pa., that brought Harry into the spotlight. He had arrived late to the auction and the only horses were on a truck heading to a slaughterhouse. He locked eyes with a gray horse with “kind eyes,” he has said and he offered the driver $80 for the horse. It was Harry’s daughter who named the horse Snowman. Snowman thrived under Harry’s care and went on to win the most prestigious jumping competitions in the nation, the horse show jumping Triple Crown in 1958 and being named in 1958 and 1959 the American Horse Shows Association Horse of the Year and the Professional Horsemen’s Association Champion. In 1992, Snowman was inducted into the Show Jumping Hall of Fame. For Harry himself, he represented the United States at the World Championships in Sweden in 1983 and was recognized by the United States Equestrian Foundation with a Pegasus Medal of Honor in 2002.
Snowman even appeared on the “To Tell the Truth” game show in the 1960s, as well as “Who do you Trust” with Johnny Carson. He retired from competition in 1962 and lived out his golden years on de Leyer’s Long Island farm until he died in 1974.
In the 2016 movie “Harry and Snowman,” Harry said Snowman was the most special to him despite all the wonderful horses he had over his many years.
“Snowman was more than a horse to me,” de Leyer said in the documentary. “He was my friend.”
In addition to his wife, Joan, Harry was preceded in death by his sons, Joseph, Harry Jr. and William de Leyer. He is survived by his children, Harriet de Leyer, Martin and Debbie de Leyer, Andre and Christine de Leyer, John and Maria de Leyer and AnnMarie de Leyer. He is survived by 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
If it’s true that all the animals we love wait for us on this side of Heaven at the Rainbow Bridge, I am sure that Harry and Snowman met up and jumped cross the rainbow into heaven as one, never to be separated again.
Many horse rescues are doing amazing work saving the lives of unwanted animals, but it’s quite expensive. Donate to one locally, or to the Snowman Rescue Fund that supports Omega Rescue in Pennsylvania at www.harryandsnowman.com/actioncampaign.