OP-ED Recognizing America’s original conservationists

America’s hunters and anglers are our nation’s original conservationists. Sept. 26 was our 48th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) to recognize and celebrate the historical and ongoing contributions of the Old Dominion’s sportsmen and women. As co-chairs of the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and members of the 49-state National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses, we are proud to celebrate these time-honored traditions and encourage all Virginians to take advantage of the inherently socially distant activities of hunting and fishing available to us.

Hunters and anglers provide the foundation of conservation funding through the purchase of licenses, tags and stamps and by paying self-imposed excise taxes on the equipment that we use. Adding these contributions together, hunters and anglers generated $62.61 million to fund the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources through the “user-pays, public-benefits” American System of Conservation Funding. This funding, in addition the overall economic contributions of hunters, provides benefits for all Virginians.