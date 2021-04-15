OP-ED: Recap of Good’s last week in district

Over the past three weeks, I had the opportunity to travel around the district and meet with the men and women who make up our communities—including our law enforcement, educators, small business owners, family-owned businesses, manufacturers and more.
These are the caring and dedicated individuals who line our main streets, keep our communities safe, and inspire our future generations. These are the families and individuals who make up the communities throughout Virginia and who deserve to have their voices heard. While the corporate and liberal elites in Washington may appear to dominate the mainstream conversation, I remain committed to representing the voices of Virginia’s 5th; I won’t stop fighting to defend our principles and way of life.
Standing with Law Enforcement
Last week, I met with local law enforcement in Mecklenburg and Franklin counties. The purpose of these discussions is to continue to gain insight into the training and tools our law enforcement need to keep our communities and police officers safe.
In addition to hearing from our law enforcement, I discussed my latest bill, the Protect Our Police Act, which would better protect our police officers in the line of duty.
This legislation would prohibit President Biden from unilaterally issuing any restriction on the 1033 program, which allows police departments to have access to purchase military surplus equipment at a greatly reduced cost. This legislation would also codify the Trump Executive Order which rolled back Obama-Biden era restrictions on full access to the 1033 program.
Path for the Future of Education
I appreciated the opportunity to tour the construction site for the Mecklenburg High School and Middle School. During my visit, we discussed how they are working to implement new curriculum that encourages students to pick educational pathways geared toward their interests and workforce development. I was extremely encouraged by the promise and opportunity for our future generation of students who will be able to select educational tracks that will provide them with practical hands-on learning and skills development that is in great demand by employers today.
Supporting Virginia’s Economy
Virginia forestry plays a critical role in supporting one of the largest manufacturing industries in the state. Our forests industry contributes $17 billion annually to Virginia’s economy. Last week, I toured the Morgan Lumber Company to hear how this family-run small business is contributing to Virginia’s economy. During the tour, we discussed their commitment to consistently and effectively produce products of superior quality while providing employees a safe and positive work environment.
Supporting Life
Virginia has around 50 resource centers that are devoted to helping women and families with pregnancy-related needs. Over the past few weeks, I have visited a handful of these incredible lifesaving pregnancy centers throughout the district. I’m proud to stand on the front lines of the fight to protect innocent life in the womb by serving women and supporting families.
