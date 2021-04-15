OP-ED: Recap of Good’s last week in district

Over the past three weeks, I had the opportunity to travel around the district and meet with the men and women who make up our communities—including our law enforcement, educators, small business owners, family-owned businesses, manufacturers and more.

These are the caring and dedicated individuals who line our main streets, keep our communities safe, and inspire our future generations. These are the families and individuals who make up the communities throughout Virginia and who deserve to have their voices heard. While the corporate and liberal elites in Washington may appear to dominate the mainstream conversation, I remain committed to representing the voices of Virginia’s 5th; I won’t stop fighting to defend our principles and way of life.

Standing with Law Enforcement

Last week, I met with local law enforcement in Mecklenburg and Franklin counties. The purpose of these discussions is to continue to gain insight into the training and tools our law enforcement need to keep our communities and police officers safe.

In addition to hearing from our law enforcement, I discussed my latest bill, the Protect Our Police Act, which would better protect our police officers in the line of duty.