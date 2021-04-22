OP-ED: Fighting to reign in costly regulations

Federal regulations and excessive spending have an enormous cost on American taxpayers, families and small businesses. This week, I kicked off a series of bills targeting government waste. The first of these, the Article 1 Regulatory Budget Act, would require a budget detailing the costs of regulations similar to that of the annual budget for taxes and government spending. Further, it would reclaim Congress’ lawmaking power from the federal agencies, requiring Congress to vote on the total regulatory burden each federal agency may impose on the American people annually.
The Trump Administration eliminated $198.6 billion in regulatory costs, resulting in an average of $1,546 in savings for every American household. Meanwhile, President Biden is welcoming increased federal regulations which will come at the expense of hardworking Americans. We must hold the Biden Administration accountable for its overreach and unnecessary regulations.
I will always fight to protect the hard-earned dollars of Virginia’s taxpayers. The last thing Virginians need is government bureaucrats telling them how to live their lives as they try to get back on their feet in the wake of the financial devastation caused by COVID lockdowns and restrictions.
Protecting our Second Amendment
I strongly oppose measures that undermine our right to keep and bear arms, including heavy regulation and taxation of this sacred right. This week, I was proud to join Senator Mike Lee in introducing the House version of the Silencers Helping Us Save Hearing Act of 2021 (SHUSH). With support from the National Association for Gun Rights and Gun Owners of America, this bill would deregulate suppressors at the federal level and preempt state law that regulates, taxes or prohibits the possession of suppressors.
Firearms are currently regulated under the National Firearms Act (NFA), which requires individuals to obtain approval and register their suppressor with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), as well as pay a $200 tax that is required for most NFA items. This should not be the case when Americans engaging in responsible gun ownership try to obtain safety accessories for their firearms. No constitutional right should be at risk due to public opinion, or subject to burdensome regulatory and tax burdens that unduly impair that right.
Confronting corrupt union bosses
President Biden’s radical labor agenda and infrastructure plan proves that he puts the interests of union bosses ahead of hardworking Americans. In response, I introduced two bills—H.R. 2218, the Repeal Davis-Bacon Act, and H.R. 2403, to Prohibit Neutrality Agreements—with the support of Americans for Prosperity, Freedom Works, Heritage Action for America and National Right to Work.
The Jim Crow era “Davis-Bacon” law makes government infrastructure more expensive, driving up prices for taxpayer-funded construction and infrastructure and eliminating opportunities for Americans. My bill would repeal this law in an effort to save hard-earned taxpayer dollars, especially in light of President Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Neutrality agreements have been a power tool wielded by union bosses for far too long. As someone who worked in a unionized auto factory during college, I saw firsthand the problems unions can create. My bill to prohibit “neutrality agreements” empowers employers to contract with employees and labor organizations as they see fit, without being subject to coercive union tactics and smear campaigns commonly associated with these so-called “neutrality agreements.”
Opposing so-called “Paycheck Fairness Act”
Everyone supports equal pay for equal performance, and everyone is against gender-based wage discrimination. In fact, this has been prohibited by law for nearly 60 years. This week, I spoke on the House floor in opposition to H.R. 7, the Paycheck Fairness Act. This bonanza for trial lawyers would only raise costs for businesses and consumers, lower productivity in the workplace and reduce wages for all workers.
Merit increases in salaries should be based on experience, qualifications and performance. We already have laws and protections that ensure fair pay and companies are already required to maintain documentation that proves their compliance. This bill represents a one-size-fits-all approach that only results in enhancing liability risks for employers and reducing women’s freedoms in the workplace.
Protecting abortion survivors
This week, I joined Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03) and over two hundred of my colleagues in the fight for innocent life by signing a petition to bring the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act immediately to the House floor. This common sense bill mandates that any infant who survives an abortion receives the same standard of care as any newborn baby and would penalize the intentional murder of any child born alive. Every child has the God-given right to life and we must stand up to defend this right for those who cannot defend themselves.
No taxpayer $ for vaccine passports
Requiring proof of vaccination is a dangerous road to travel. A vaccine passport would be another step toward giving corporations and the government more control of Americans’ daily lives. While the Biden Administration has spent the last week trying to walk back widespread reports that they plan on creating a vaccine passport system, states and local governments across our country are proceeding with these plans.
This week, I joined a handful of my Conservative colleagues in introducing the No Taxpayer Funding For Vaccine Passports Act. This legislation would ensure that no taxpayer dollars would be used to implement, enforce or assist in the establishment of a COVID–19 vaccine passport system.
Stripping MLB of anti-trust exemption
When Big Business teams up with the Washington elites, the American people lose. Major League Baseball’s decision to abandon small businesses in Atlanta to appease the Biden Administration is a betrayal of hardworking Americans. Big Government should not give special treatment to Big Business for advancing the Left’s radical and dishonest attack on election integrity. This week, I joined Rep. Jeff Duncan in introducing legislation that would strip the MLB of its anti-trust exemption.