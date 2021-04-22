OP-ED: Fighting to reign in costly regulations

Federal regulations and excessive spending have an enormous cost on American taxpayers, families and small businesses. This week, I kicked off a series of bills targeting government waste. The first of these, the Article 1 Regulatory Budget Act, would require a budget detailing the costs of regulations similar to that of the annual budget for taxes and government spending. Further, it would reclaim Congress’ lawmaking power from the federal agencies, requiring Congress to vote on the total regulatory burden each federal agency may impose on the American people annually.

The Trump Administration eliminated $198.6 billion in regulatory costs, resulting in an average of $1,546 in savings for every American household. Meanwhile, President Biden is welcoming increased federal regulations which will come at the expense of hardworking Americans. We must hold the Biden Administration accountable for its overreach and unnecessary regulations.

I will always fight to protect the hard-earned dollars of Virginia’s taxpayers. The last thing Virginians need is government bureaucrats telling them how to live their lives as they try to get back on their feet in the wake of the financial devastation caused by COVID lockdowns and restrictions.

Protecting our Second Amendment