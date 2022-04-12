 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Woman’s Club of Greene County

  • 0

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Greene County recently hosted the 94th Annual Spring meeting of the Shenandoah District. Along with 38 women from our district, we were honored to have in attendance the Virginia President of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC).

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank specific members of our community who played a part in the success of this meeting. Holiday Inn Express and Fabio’s Restaurant treated our guests to a delicious meal and comfortable lodging. Ruckersville Elementary School and Virginia Linen allowed us to turn their cafeteria into a ‘snazzy’ meeting space. Maybelle’s Market provided a yummy lunch for all to enjoy. Door prizes were generously donated by Walmart, Target, Food Lion, Bonefish Grill, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Qute Scraps, Marianne and Pat Shepard, and lastly Ronda Puryear for the stunning flower centerpieces!

Not to toot our own horn; but, we won a few awards at this meeting too! We were awarded the Large Club Award for ‘Civic Engagement & Outreach’, ‘Fundraising & Development’, and the ‘GFWC Signature Program: Domestic Violence Awareness’.

People are also reading…

This is a very busy club and we are dedicated to helping the citizens of Greene County.

Maura Rodriguez

Ruckersville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Laws vs. money, part two

LETTER: Laws vs. money, part two

In my earlier letter to the editor concerning Sojourner’s efforts to obtain a Special Use Permit (see “Laws versus Money”, GCR Feb. 10, 2022),…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert