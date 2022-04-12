LETTER: Woman’s Club of Greene County

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Greene County recently hosted the 94th Annual Spring meeting of the Shenandoah District. Along with 38 women from our district, we were honored to have in attendance the Virginia President of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC).

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank specific members of our community who played a part in the success of this meeting. Holiday Inn Express and Fabio’s Restaurant treated our guests to a delicious meal and comfortable lodging. Ruckersville Elementary School and Virginia Linen allowed us to turn their cafeteria into a ‘snazzy’ meeting space. Maybelle’s Market provided a yummy lunch for all to enjoy. Door prizes were generously donated by Walmart, Target, Food Lion, Bonefish Grill, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Qute Scraps, Marianne and Pat Shepard, and lastly Ronda Puryear for the stunning flower centerpieces!

Not to toot our own horn; but, we won a few awards at this meeting too! We were awarded the Large Club Award for ‘Civic Engagement & Outreach’, ‘Fundraising & Development’, and the ‘GFWC Signature Program: Domestic Violence Awareness’.

This is a very busy club and we are dedicated to helping the citizens of Greene County.

Maura Rodriguez

Ruckersville