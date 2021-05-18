LETTER: Who was Paul Revere?

Folk hero Paul Revere was a silversmith and ardent colonialist. He took part in the Boston Tea Party and was a principal rider for the Boston Committee of Safety. In that role, he devised a system of lanterns to warn the minutemen of a British invasion, which set up his famous ride on April 18, 1775.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem “Paul Revere’s Ride,” written in 1860, transformed Paul Revere from a relatively obscure (although locally known) figure into a national folk hero. As a result, most people know him only for his famous ride to Lexington on the night of April 18-19, 1775, at 10 p.m. On that night, Paul Revere received instructions from Dr. Joseph Warren to ride to Lexington to warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams of the British approach. Following the battles of Lexington and Concord, Paul Revere and his family lived in Watertown, outside of Boston. Paul Revere’s life, however, was a long and productive one involving industry, politics and community service.

My question to all my fellow Americans of this great country of ours in this year 2021: who will be 2022-24’s Paul Revere? Is there a Paul Revere out there who can dig this country out of this man-made hell that was created on Jan. 20, 2021?