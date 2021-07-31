LETTER: Who was Paul Revere part 2

Do you remember my letter in the Greene County Record a few weeks back? I said, “We should all think about who will be 2022-24 Paul Revere.” A lot has happened since then. The Democrat party has grown to a point that I believe our country is on the brink of becoming a dictatorship, of which this country has never seen. I quoted one of the best presidents this country had, President Ronald Reagan. “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction; we did not pass it to our children in the blood stream. It must be protected and handed down for them to do the same.” As an American, I served my country in the military, and the last thing I ever want to see is the U.S.A. look like Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea. None of those countries have the freedom, liberty, justice or the pursuit of happiness we all are guaranteed by the United States Constitution. Be careful once again who you choose to represent you in Congress, the Senate and as governor of Virginia.