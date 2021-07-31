LETTER: Who was Paul Revere part 2

Do you remember my letter in the Greene County Record a few weeks back? I said, “We should all think about who will be 2022-24 Paul Revere.” A lot has happened since then. The Democrat party has grown to a point that I believe our country is on the brink of becoming a dictatorship, of which this country has never seen. I quoted one of the best presidents this country had, President Ronald Reagan. “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction; we did not pass it to our children in the blood stream. It must be protected and handed down for them to do the same.” As an American, I served my country in the military, and the last thing I ever want to see is the U.S.A. look like Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea. None of those countries have the freedom, liberty, justice or the pursuit of happiness we all are guaranteed by the United States Constitution. Be careful once again who you choose to represent you in Congress, the Senate and as governor of Virginia.
So, the answer to my question of who will be the next Paul Revere, not only in Greene County but throughout Virginia and the other 49 states that make up this still-great country, is you. You, my fellow Americans, are the future Paul Reveres who are going to take back our country. No Communist, no Socialist, no Marxist or Black Lives Matter group is going to take our liberty, freedom or justice.
There will be no Critical Race Theory, BLM, 1619 Project educational materials indoctrinating the children of Greene Country. Personally, I am sick and tired of their hate rhetoric. My message to every parent who has school-age children is to fight back against what I believe is indoctrination. The future of our country is at stake and our children’s as well.
Let us join together to defeat all the enemies of our great country. The Greene County School Board will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at William Monroe High School. Let’s get a good turnout of taxpayers to voice our disapproval of what government and teachers’ unions are trying to do—which I believe is to indoctrinate our children with anti-white messaging. Just take a look at what the parents did at the Loudoun County School Board meeting recently. The parents are fighting back against this type of education. Remember, united we stand, divided we fall.
God bless the United States of America.
Angelo Lagana
Ruckersville