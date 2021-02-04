LETTER: When we work together, we are stronger

Our little community in the Dyke area was threatened with a proposed outdoor gun range up on Middle Mountain Road. Homes and businesses were threatened with the noise assault potential of a commercial gun range out here in beautiful Greene County, with the Shenandoah National Park and Blue Ridge Mountains in the background.

This is some of the most beautiful land in Virginia and some folks have lived here for generations. We all have experienced the sound of occasional gunfire, which is the right of landowners—not a commercial 10,000-round continuous noise.

The neighbors came out and protested, wrote letters, called supervisors and asked the media to report. Thank you, media, for reporting our concerns.

“Not in our back yard” was an echoing sound, one that communicates to others.

Fortunately, the presenter of the proposed gun range withdrew his sale after hearing our opposition.

One of the best things about this is that we got to know our neighbors.

This is not a political agenda. This is about our rights as property owners. Here in beautiful Greene County, we experienced democracy at its finest. And together in our fight we won—before it had to go to the lawyers, the supervisors or the planners.