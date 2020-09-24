LETTER: Webb will work for entire 5th District

“Good, a former Liberty University athletics official, described himself as a born-again Christian with a ‘biblical world view.’ He opposes abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest, and speaks against ‘birthright citizenship,’ [which is guaranteed by the Constitution] … As a county supervisor, he signed resolutions opposing the Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriage and another seeking to regulate transgender bathroom use.” — Washington Post (8/23/2020)

“Mr. Good also failed to disavow comments made by a key supporter, Eddie Deane … against a Black Lives Matter march, using racist and homophobic language. Mr. Deane’s language was subsequently denounced by the Fauquier County Republican chairman, Greg Schumacher, who said it would detract from Republican efforts to build bridges.” — New York Times (8/16/2020)

It doesn’t sound like Good is very interested in bridges. And what do mainstream Republicans think about Good’s radical and overtly religious views?

“A lot of middle-of-the-road Republicans are going to have a hard time supporting someone who’s waging culture wars like Bob is … He will lose those moderate voters. That is not a question. That is not an if. It’s a when.” — Matt Hall, a senior contributor at the conservative Virginia politics blog Bearing Drift