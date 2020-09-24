LETTER: Webb will work for entire 5th District

The Republican Party of the 5th District has gone the way of so many of its chapters, and the RNC as a whole, in being taken over by extremists. In a highly controversial convention process, incumbent 5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman was ousted by “religious culture warrior” Bob Good.
Apparently, Good won the convention through the clever use of a “drive-thru convention in the parking lot of the church where Good happens to worship.” Convenient. Here’s what Riggleman had to say about it:
“As you know, my opponent’s campaign has engaged in voter intimidation through lawsuits targeting 5th District committee members. This is an unfathomable act that is anathema to what makes Virginia great. Recently, Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller picked this story up and highlighted the voter intimidation that is happening right here in our district.
Bob Good’s corruption doesn’t stop there. Of the paltry $30,000 Bob Good raised for his congressional campaign last fundraising quarter, over 60% of those funds were spent paying committee members to vote his way. That’s right, Bob spent the majority of his campaign donations [allegedly] paying committee members to rig the election and limit your option to vote.”
Good denied that claim.
And what exactly does Bob Good stand for?
“Good, a former Liberty University athletics official, described himself as a born-again Christian with a ‘biblical world view.’ He opposes abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest, and speaks against ‘birthright citizenship,’ [which is guaranteed by the Constitution] … As a county supervisor, he signed resolutions opposing the Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriage and another seeking to regulate transgender bathroom use.” — Washington Post (8/23/2020)
“Mr. Good also failed to disavow comments made by a key supporter, Eddie Deane … against a Black Lives Matter march, using racist and homophobic language. Mr. Deane’s language was subsequently denounced by the Fauquier County Republican chairman, Greg Schumacher, who said it would detract from Republican efforts to build bridges.” — New York Times (8/16/2020)
It doesn’t sound like Good is very interested in bridges. And what do mainstream Republicans think about Good’s radical and overtly religious views?
“A lot of middle-of-the-road Republicans are going to have a hard time supporting someone who’s waging culture wars like Bob is … He will lose those moderate voters. That is not a question. That is not an if. It’s a when.” — Matt Hall, a senior contributor at the conservative Virginia politics blog Bearing Drift
“It’s an argument, frankly, that I find offensive … A lot of us on Denver’s side are Christians. A lot of us take our faith very seriously, myself included. The idea that [GOP ‘Culture Warriors’ like Bob Good] have a monopoly on a rigorous or sensible or conservative interpretation of the Bible and our faith is ridiculous.” — Anthony LaCounte, Virginia GOP Media Strategist
“It’s not that I care if candidates have faith, but if they want to make their faith their policy, that’s where I draw the line … Mr. Good is someone who would attempt to use his religion to discriminate against people or use his faith to make policy, which disgusts me in every way.” — Michael Nagy, a high school government teacher in Campbell County, who said he will support Dr. Cameron Webb after previously supporting Rep. Riggleman
Bob Good is a true radical in every sense of the word: extreme and uncompromising in his views, dangerous to the public in the damage his policies would inflict, contemptuous of established law and the U.S. Constitution and the opinions of his constituents, and representing the beliefs of only a tiny fraction of the 5th District. He will be no representative at all for most of us.
That’s why I will be voting for a professional, a reasonable moderate and hard working public servant who is willing to consider whatever solutions and compromises will benefit the entire 5th District of Virginia, instead of forcing a personal religious agenda on us. I will be voting for Dr. Cameron Webb.
Patrick Moctezuma
Ruckersville
