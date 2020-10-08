LETTER: Wearing masks is expected of public officials

I am writing this letter in regards to the recent traffic stop by one of the sheriff’s deputies who approached the vehicle wearing no mask, informing the woman driving the vehicle that choosing not to wear a mask during a worldwide pandemic was his Constitutional right.

I ask you, Sheriff Steve Smith, what about her Constitutional right to avoid getting infected by a deputy refusing to wear a protective face mask?

When you were sworn in as the sheriff of Greene County, you took an oath to serve and protect all the citizens of Greene County, as well as others visiting or traveling through the community that we call home. However, your response to this routine traffic stop was, “I leave wearing a mask up to my deputies,” and you went on to say that if she didn’t want to risk confronting a deputy not wearing a mask, she shouldn’t have been speeding.

The careless actions by the deputy and your attitude and comments to the press and the woman, as well as the citizens of Greene, is not what I would expect to hear from the person holding the position of sheriff and I would like to give you the chance to make a comment(s) on this incident and hope that we could get some positive feedback and work together to improve the relationship between the concerned citizens of Greene and the local sheriff’s department.