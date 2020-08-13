LETTER: Water project needed for Greene growth

As chairman of the Greene County Planning Commission, I am deeply concerned about the emerging conflict between Greene County and the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) over the future of much-needed water supply and distribution resources for Greene County’s RSA customers, both current and future.
To be clear, my comments here reflect my personal views, and are not intended as a representation of the Planning Commission itself. I am a customer of RSA for waste water treatment, but not for potable water.
The role of the Planning Commission is to provide guidance and recommendations to the Greene County Board of Supervisors regarding matters that affect the economic and residential growth of the county.
Earlier this year, as part of our review of the county’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), a five-year projection of anticipated county infrastructure and building needs, the Planning Commission, on a 4-0 vote (motion by [Bill] Saunders, second by [Steve] Kruskamp), approved the following statement:
“In order to fulfill the goals of the Comprehensive Plan, the Greene County Planning Commission would like to recommend that completing the pending expansion of a safe and reliable water supply system should be a high priority for immediate capital improvement budgeting.”
Almost everything involving physical aspects of the county’s future plans—housing, commercial growth, adding more jobs with better pay—hinges on the availability of infrastructure and services, particularly an expanded water capacity. Steering development into the Designated Growth Area (essentially the areas along (U.S.) 29 and 33) not only adds to the availability and concentration of future goods and services, but also helps preserve the beauty and value of our rural areas by encouraging growth elsewhere. More concentration of growth also helps manage future county costs for police and fire protection, school transportation and emergency medical support.
But in dense development, homes and businesses simply can’t function on well and septic systems.
The Planning Commission’s concerns for water infrastructure were also addressed back in 2015 and 2016 in our proposed revisions, later approved by the Board of Supervisors without change, to the county’s five-year Comprehensive Plan (www.greenecountyva.gov/forms/documents/planning-zoning/ordinances/1254-greene-county-comprehensive-plan-october-2016/file, 118-124), a broader look than just the capital expenditures in the CIP, noting that, without additional facilities, RSA’s capacity to meet customers’ water demand could be inadequate by 2020—this year.
In our public hearings leading up to that 2016 Comprehensive Plan revision, we several times invited RSA to meet with us to discuss plans for meeting those growing water demands, both for the Ruckersville area and for Stanardsville. Although it was their opportunity to share with us any concerns they had at the time about how to address future growth needs, RSA declined to meet with us or even provide comments or advice.
Greene, Madison and Orange counties joined together in 1969 to create RSA to provide water and wastewater services for the three counties. Both the RSA and Greene County bear blame for the failure, to date, to adequately expand services. Raising rates or taxes to levels required to fund necessary services is never a pleasant task.
But in more recent years, the county has finally been more aggressive in addressing its commitment: developing a reservoir, treatment and distribution plan to provide sufficient water supplies; acquiring the needed land and approvals, via the appropriation of tax dollars to supplement funding from RSA customers; committing future tax funds for continued support; and, finally, creating a plan for having current and future RSA customers pay a portion of the costs via a “facility fee.”
It’s that facility fee billing that seems to have now triggered division between RSA and Greene County, initiated by RSA.
Greene County doesn’t have time to lose. Action is already long overdue.
Even if ground breaking took place tomorrow, we’d still be three or four years away from actual additional supply and service.
RSA suggests they can develop a better plan than what the county has been pursuing. If that’s the case, it’s hard to grasp why they’ve waited this long to offer a proposal or move to modify the current plan.
RSA’s declaration, without consultation with Greene County, to simply stop collecting any facility fee but also become the recipient of any new hookup fees, simply cuts off any future user contributions to new service, leaving county taxpayers as the only source of funds.
RSA’s proposal to start over, without engineering or construction plans—or, absent the facility fee, even a financing plan—on a complex task whose completion is way past due, will, at best, add to the delay and continue to jeopardize Greene County’s economic development.
Jay Willer
Stanardsville
