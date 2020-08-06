LETTER: Water plan must move forward

I am a Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) water customer, the Planning Director for Greene County, as well as a former member of the Greene County Board of Supervisors and the RSA Board of Directors. I am writing to address a letter I received from the RSA General Manager that was sent to every water customer.
Greene County’s 2003 economic development growth plan included water system improvements, along with the construction of sewer mains and a sewer treatment plant to serve Ruckersville. RSA chose not to develop that infrastructure. In 2005, Greene County entered into an agreement with RSA that the County would build and finance the water and sewer improvements along with a water impoundment. The contract did not include a completion date. As part of the agreement, the County assumed millions of dollars of existing debt from RSA. Because Greene County was assuming RSA’s debt and paying for the new construction, it was agreed that Greene would receive the new connection fees, currently $10,000 per connection. Greene completed the water and sewer improvements and has made significant progress on the water impoundment. RSA is inaccurate when stating that the water supply plan improvements have yet to be initiated, much less completed.
Greene County has had an approved plan to secure a future water supply since February 11, 2011. The plan is a joint application between the Town of Stanardsville, the County of Greene and RSA was a stakeholder in the development of that plan.
The plan required identifying and analyzing alternative water supply options and selecting the most efficient option. The study of possible water supply sources identified the construction of water impoundment/reservoir system as the best solution. The White Run Reservoir site was chosen after detailed site evaluation and permits were approved by The Army Corps of Engineers and The Commonwealth of Virginia.
To date, the County has completed the planning, permitting, and purchase of the property for the water impoundment. To meet the federal regulations required for constructing the impoundment, the County purchased almost $9,000,000 in stream credits. The site plan and engineering for the impoundment, river pump station, water transmission piping, and water treatment plant have been completed and are ready for construction bidding.
In 2014, RSA recommended, and Greene County agreed to bill a flat facility fee instead of increasing the user rates. The new funds were collected to cover the cost of the debt payments for the existing infrastructure.
In an effort to move the water impoundment project forward, Greene County worked with Stantec Consulting to create the 2017 water supply financial plan. The plan recommended immediate increases to the facility fee because the combined user rates and facility fee did not generate enough revenue to make the existing infrastructure debt payments. In other words, it cost significantly more for operation and infrastructure than the rates and facility fee collected.
RSA worked with Greene County in implementing the finance plan and increased the facility fee on three separate occasions. Today, even with the current facility fee of $30, the Greene County taxpayers subsidize a significant portion of the debt payments for infrastructure. The Greene County taxpayers will continue to pay the largest portion of the financing cost even after the planned increases to the facility fee.
The next step in the Stantec financial plan is to gradually increase the facility fee to pay for the cost of the long-term water supply. RSA refused to consider any change. Greene County offered to take over the billing for RSA and collect the required funding through usage rates, but RSA said they could not and would not share their customer lists.
I defer to General Manager Tim Clemons, quoted in the Greene County Record on November 29, 2018, for confirmation of the need to move forward with the water supply plan: “I think the biggest misconception is we don’t need to do this right now because growth has slowed down,” Clemons said. “And maybe you don’t need to do it right now, but I think you do. By the time you absolutely do need it, it’s going to take several years to have it. You have to plan ahead. We’re not fine. We’re filling needs. We’re at the point where it’s time to be moving forward before we have to tell people they can’t use water because we don’t have it.”
This need was again confirmed in a site plan review from the RSA engineering staff to a developer on May 20, 2020: “RSA cannot guarantee that it is able to meet peak demand, as defined by WW & Associates, until or before Greene County fully completes construction of the White Run Reservoir Project and all components are in operation.”
The Greene County Comprehensive Plan identifies the citizen’s growth plan. The water supply plan and RSA have identified a need for a secure water supply, just to meet our current demands. Greene County must continue to move forward with the water supply plan and it is disappointing that the authority founded to meet the water distribution needs in Greene wants to stop the project that they claim is urgently needed.
Jim Frydl
Greene County Planning Director
