LETTER: Vote yes on Amendment 1

Early in-person and mail-in voting begins Friday, Sept. 18. With good reason, many voters see this election as the most consequential in their lifetime. I hope that sobering fact will prompt record voter turnouts nationwide.
This year, Virginia voters will decide more than which candidates take office in January. They will also decide if the Virginia Constitution is amended to establish a bipartisan commission responsible for drawing district maps for the commonwealth’s 11 congressional districts and for its 40 state senate and 100 House of Delegates districts. All 140 maps must be redrawn by one process or another based on 2020 census figures. If the amendment fails, districts will continue to be drawn by the General Assembly in a secretive, non-representative process. As a result, the redistricting process that over 70% of Virginians want reformed will remain as will Virginia’s gerrymandered districts.
I urge you to vote yes for Amendment 1 on the ballot, which will create the 16-member Virginia Redistricting Commission. This commission will be composed of four state senators (two per party) and four delegates (two per party) and eight citizens chosen by a panel of retired state judges. One of the selected citizens will chair the commission. A super-majority, that is, six of the eight citizens and six of the eight legislators must approve each proposed map.
Unlike the General Assembly’s current redistricting process, the commission’s map-drawing work will be transparent. Its hearings will be open to the public. It will also hold at least three public meetings around the commonwealth to receive and consider public comment. All commission records and documents will be considered public information.
In the past, Virginia’s only criteria for fair redistricting were that each district be compact, contiguous and of equal population. In other words, it did not prohibit partisan gerrymandering: the drawing of lines to favor or disfavor any party or incumbent. This amendment goes a long way to making Virginia’s long history of partisan gerrymandering just that—history.
The amendment will give the citizen-led Redistricting Commission, rather than the General Assembly, the right and responsibility to draw fair maps. It will also give Virginia’s voters the opportunity to choose their elected officials and not the other way around.
Historic as this progress is, there’s still room for improvement. For instance, the Redistricting Commission could eventually be composed entirely of citizens as advocated for years by Fair Maps Virginia whose work has been endorsed by many good government organizations nationwide. So why isn’t Amendment 1’s Redistricting Commission composed solely of citizens? During the 2019 and 2020 General Assembly sessions, despite several attempts, no proposed citizens-only commission passed either the Senate or House. If that isn’t a testament to legislators’ reluctance to completely relinquish the map-drawing power they’ve long exercised to keep one party or the other in power, I don’t know what is. Vote yes on Amendment 1.
Pete Costigan
Ruckersville
