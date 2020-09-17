LETTER: Vote yes on Amendment 1

Early in-person and mail-in voting begins Friday, Sept. 18. With good reason, many voters see this election as the most consequential in their lifetime. I hope that sobering fact will prompt record voter turnouts nationwide.

This year, Virginia voters will decide more than which candidates take office in January. They will also decide if the Virginia Constitution is amended to establish a bipartisan commission responsible for drawing district maps for the commonwealth’s 11 congressional districts and for its 40 state senate and 100 House of Delegates districts. All 140 maps must be redrawn by one process or another based on 2020 census figures. If the amendment fails, districts will continue to be drawn by the General Assembly in a secretive, non-representative process. As a result, the redistricting process that over 70% of Virginians want reformed will remain as will Virginia’s gerrymandered districts.

I urge you to vote yes for Amendment 1 on the ballot, which will create the 16-member Virginia Redistricting Commission. This commission will be composed of four state senators (two per party) and four delegates (two per party) and eight citizens chosen by a panel of retired state judges. One of the selected citizens will chair the commission. A super-majority, that is, six of the eight citizens and six of the eight legislators must approve each proposed map.