LETTER: Vote no to Airbnb in R-1

As 17-year residents of Greene Mountain Lake, we understand the important role tourism plays in our county. Sadly, these past few weeks we have seen turmoil in our neighborhood surrounding a permit application for tourist lodging (Airbnb).

Most of our neighbors have signed petitions opposing this Airbnb, and several are also in support. It pains us that our community is at odds over this, but by county ordinance and state law any permit approved will be permanent. This means the Airbnb will forever be part of our neighborhood.

We respectfully oppose this permit. Having spoken with so many of our neighbors, we hope the board of supervisors takes all of our voices in opposition into account when this goes before them on July 13. Mostly, we hope our neighborhood returns to the quiet we’ve enjoyed all these years.

Bill and Cathy Elson

Greene Mountain Lake