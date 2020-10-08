LETTER: Vote early if you can

This year, you should vote like your life depends on it, because it may. It is a time of peril for the nation and American democracy itself. In my lifetime, I have seen 11 U.S. presidents come and go, and I can assure you there has never been a more important general election.
Therefore it is the duty and obligation of every eligible voter to vote, and to vote NOW.
Why now? If you wait, you may miss your chance: you may have an emergency; work commitments may get in the way; you may, as do all too many people, simply forget.
You could risk your health by waiting until Nov. 3, because the flu season now on the way coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot predict what the interaction between the coronavirus and flu viruses (or other coronaviruses) will do. Consider this: in the Sept. 12-18 issue of “New Scientist,” Graham Lawton reports (p. 10) that “coronaviruses are tolerant of co-infection. Unlike many other viruses, they allow co-infection of the same cell by other viruses.” In other words, double whammy.
It has never been easier to vote early. You can vote early without an excuse. The simplest way is to go to the Greene County Registrar’s office at 32 Stanard St. (at the intersection with Celt Road), Stanardsville, and cast your ballot in the traditional fashion Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be extended hours on Oct. 19, 22, 26 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The office will also be open two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, you may apply for a mail-in ballot, either by going to the county registrar’s office, or applying at the Virginia website https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/. The last date to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23. If you already have your mail-in ballot, you may put it in the mail or hand-deliver it to the registrar’s office.
Further details may be found on the Greene County Registrar’s website at greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/voter-registration or the by calling the office at (434) 985-5213.
Please vote and don’t delay. Vote as if your life depends upon it.
Mark Heinicke
Chair, Greene County Democratic Committee
Ruckersville
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.