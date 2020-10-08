LETTER: Vote early if you can

This year, you should vote like your life depends on it, because it may. It is a time of peril for the nation and American democracy itself. In my lifetime, I have seen 11 U.S. presidents come and go, and I can assure you there has never been a more important general election.

Therefore it is the duty and obligation of every eligible voter to vote, and to vote NOW.

Why now? If you wait, you may miss your chance: you may have an emergency; work commitments may get in the way; you may, as do all too many people, simply forget.

You could risk your health by waiting until Nov. 3, because the flu season now on the way coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot predict what the interaction between the coronavirus and flu viruses (or other coronaviruses) will do. Consider this: in the Sept. 12-18 issue of “New Scientist,” Graham Lawton reports (p. 10) that “coronaviruses are tolerant of co-infection. Unlike many other viruses, they allow co-infection of the same cell by other viruses.” In other words, double whammy.