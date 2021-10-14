LETTER: Vote Devory, Ledford for school board

The threat to our democracy that manifested itself on Jan. 6 has come home to the most local of this nation’s governmental units, the school board.

The public disturbances we’ve seen at school board meetings across the country have also occurred here in Greene. More alarming is that threats to school board members and their families have caused some to resign in other areas.

All this underscores the critical importance of the two elections this November for seats on the Greene County School Board.

We need candidates who are experienced educators and administrators and are committed to serving our public schools in the best interest of our county’s children.

Two such candidates are Martha Ledford, a write-in candidate for the Stanardsville District, and Jean-Marie Devory for the Midway District.

Both have children who were educated in Greene County Public Schools, a key qualification for any school board candidate.

Martha has 30 years’ experience as a teacher at all grade levels, both in Greene and other school districts, and has served our community for many years as an engaged volunteer and entrepreneur.