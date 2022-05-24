LETTER: Vanuch for 7th Congressional District

This year, Stafford, Culpepper, and the greater Fredericksburg region have a unique opportunity to fill an open seat in the newly created 7th US Congressional district. Republican Crystal Vanuch, two-time Chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is running to defeat Abigail Spanberger and bring a fresh, new, conservative voice to Capitol Hill.

Crystal was born, raised, and lives in the 7th district. Those deep roots bring a knowledge and understanding that only comes from a life time of living, working, and representing her home town in the 7th district. She comes from a family of both law enforcement and military veterans so she sees the challenges that our police, military, and veterans face every day. Crystal has shown an unwavering support of our first responders and successfully fought for one of their largest raises in Stafford history. She will bring that much needed support to Washington as our country continues to descend into lawlessness.

When Crystal ran for the Rockhill seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, some of the most important issues expressed by voters were concerns about out-of-control residential development and a broken proffer system that allowed developers to build unchecked without paying their fair share of the costs of growth. As our Supervisor, she has held firm in keeping growth in check and has never voted for a re-zoning that added even more houses to our already overburdened infrastructure. Promises made, promises kept.

And last year, when a national mining company brought forth and application to advance mining operations closer to well established neighborhoods in north Stafford, she stood strong with her constituents who were understandably concerned about how that would impact their families and homes.

The special interests hold no sway over Crystal and she is going to take that kind of advocacy to Congress. She proudly and unapologetically advocates for her constituents and that’s the kind of person we need to send to Washington in 2023.

Kristen Barnes

Stafford, VA