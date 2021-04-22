LETTER: Understanding Civics means knowing investigations continue

While we live in the neighboring county, we thoroughly enjoy our subscription to the Greene County Record. With so much in common, besides our borders, it is important that we keep abreast of one another, especially when the issues go far beyond our respective boundaries.

Such is the case with your editorial, “The importance of Civics Education.” (April 15, 2021) It is a sorry state of affairs that so many people know so little about what was considered an extraordinarily liberal journey that our Founding Fathers set us upon over two centuries ago—a journey for which many men and women have sacrificed literally all. While my children are well beyond school age, we still care deeply about the level of understanding of the “now” children. Civics has been on my “nag” list since we first moved here—and will be on that list as long as I live. Contact has been made repeatedly with legislators, a Chairman of the State Department of Education (former neighbor and friend), and the schools themselves—from my perspective—to little avail.