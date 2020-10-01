LETTER: Trump has accomplished much

Since 2019, Democrats consumed with hatred of Trump have controlled the U.S. House. It feels as though business by lawmakers for the American people has been replaced by unhinged hatred of anything Trump. Still, following Trump’s unprecedented diplomatic lead, UAE, Bahrain and Israel normalized diplomatic relations. As nations join America in moving embassies to Jerusalem, Palestinians must seriously begin negotiating peace with Israel. After 21 years of failed negotiations, President Trump brokered a normalization agreement between Serbia and Kosovo. Re-imposing sanctions on Iran, the world’s leading purveyor of terror, has significantly stifled terror operations in the Middle East. American military forces are gradually withdrawing as regional powers assume their own defense. Democrats inexplicably call all those victories for world peace failures, lowering American influence around the world. Biden pledges a return to the era of “leading from behind.”