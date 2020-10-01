LETTER: Trump has accomplished much

In post-modern America’s “cancel culture,” people fear speaking and losing jobs, friends, or community memberships. Group defines “truth.” Facts raise fear of expulsion. History and language must be replaced. George Orwell’s “1984” illustrates the atmosphere.
Many legacy “liberals” are experiencing stress and old paradigms crushed, as they are disenfranchised by today’s Democratic Party leftist era. Elections come shortly. I invite everyone to privately (don’t get cancelled) consider some highlights of the last 12 years.
President Donald Trump from 2017-19 had a neutral Congress but still accomplished a tax cut that helped low-income workers with families and he made strides to bring manufacturing back to America (Forbes: https://bit.ly/35HhWcl). He negotiated new trade deals, rebuilt depleted defense forces, led a resurgence in NATO strength, defused North Korean aggression, worked to make America energy independent (Politifact: https://bit.ly/2H9TExo), lowered unemployment to record lows across the board and passed bipartisan justice system reform (Guardian: https://bit.ly/32CdDgi). Economic growth, business and consumer confidence and pension plan values all accelerated significantly.
Trump immediately assembled a coalition of Middle Eastern countries and NATO to quickly destroy ISIS, re-stabilizing the region, stopping massive refugee flow while reducing Russian/Iranian influence over the region that had grown significantly under President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.
Since 2019, Democrats consumed with hatred of Trump have controlled the U.S. House. It feels as though business by lawmakers for the American people has been replaced by unhinged hatred of anything Trump. Still, following Trump’s unprecedented diplomatic lead, UAE, Bahrain and Israel normalized diplomatic relations. As nations join America in moving embassies to Jerusalem, Palestinians must seriously begin negotiating peace with Israel. After 21 years of failed negotiations, President Trump brokered a normalization agreement between Serbia and Kosovo. Re-imposing sanctions on Iran, the world’s leading purveyor of terror, has significantly stifled terror operations in the Middle East. American military forces are gradually withdrawing as regional powers assume their own defense. Democrats inexplicably call all those victories for world peace failures, lowering American influence around the world. Biden pledges a return to the era of “leading from behind.”
From 2009-17 Obama/Biden disparaged American exceptionalism. Point-man Biden welcomed the rapid rise of China with the World Trade Organization and led a blind approach to regional aggression. America’s manufacturing decline accelerated; the energy industry was crippled. The Obama/Biden administration supported the “Arab Spring” that wrecked countries, strengthened Islamist terrorists destabilizing the region, causing genocide in the region and massive refugee flow destabilizing European countries. America’s economy saw the slowest recovery from recession since the Great Depression, as business expansion was crushed by Obamacare, full-time jobs replaced by multiple part-timing, welfare and poverty up.
In my opinion, a vote for any Democrat in 2020 is an endorsement of radical “cancel culture” intimidation, massive growth in government control of every aspect of life, huge tax ($4 trillion) and spending increases with Green New Deal ($90 trillion), Medicare for All ($30-40 trillion), as a start, and reviving Obama/Biden’s record of foreign policy failure.
Truly you can’t not continue Trump’s record of significant domestic and foreign policy success, even if his style hurts your sensibilities. Just keep quiet if you fear being cancelled while doing the right thing.
Bert Nye
Stanardsville
